Convicted Palestinian terrorist is a guest at Georgetown law school

Students at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. will host a convicted terrorist involved in the murder of 16-year-old Rina Shnerb in an attack in the West bank in 2019, and the wounding of her father and brother.
Ribhi Karajah, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) who was sentenced to three years in prison after the terror attack, is to be a guest of the university’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter to speak about “arrest, detention, and torture in the Israeli military system.” Dinner would be provided said the invitation posted on Instagram.
Karajah pleaded guilty to knowing in advance about the attack on Shnerb and her family and failing to stop it. According to the indictment he was told by his friend, also a member of the PFLP that they planned to carry out a terror attack including a photograph of the location, a natural spring often visited by settlers.
Students for Justice in Palestine has been behind many of the anti-Israel protests on American university campuses and has even been barred from some for antisemitism.
Jewish and Israeli students at Georgetown complained to the school administration claiming that a visit by a convicted terrorist was putting their own safety at risk.
Although the dean of students, Professor Mitch Bailin said the matter was under review, no action was taken, said Julia Wax a second year law student.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Last year, the university's Qatar campus hosted a four-day conference with speakers linked to Hamas and the PFLP.
Georgetown is considered among the best schools especially in law and politics and includes among its alumni Bill Clinton, Lindon Johnson and members of the Trump family.