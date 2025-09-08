Playing soccer, with Netanyahu's 'head': The shocking protest in front of UN headquarters | Watch

Ahead of the UN General Assembly, during which a number of countries are expected to recognize a Palestinian state, pro-Palestinian activists organized a soccer game in front of UN headquarters in New York using a ball that looks like the prime minister's head

Pro-Palestinian activists in New York staged a protest by playing soccer outside the United Nations headquarters with a ball made to look like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s head in opposition to Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza.
The stunt that took place on Sunday was organized by INDECLINE, an American collective that describes itself as an underground protest art movement. Founded in the early 2000s, the group is known for political provocations, street art and subversive installations. The replica of Netanyahu’s head was created by Spanish artist Eugenio Merino.
“The game took place just before the 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly, and its purpose was to draw the attention of the international community to the genocide currently taking place in Gaza,” INDECLINE said in a statement. The group added that the game was played by “activists and citizens,” including both Jews and Palestinians.
The protest came about two weeks before the U.N. General Assembly session, during which several countries are expected to recognize a Palestinian state, against the backdrop of the ongoing Gaza war. France and Saudi Arabia are leading the initiative and plan to hold a “Two-State Solution Conference” during the assembly.
INDECLINE has a history of provocative actions. In August 2016, the group placed nude statues of Donald Trump in several U.S. cities while he was the Republican nominee for president. The statues — installed in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Cleveland and Seattle — depicted Trump with a scowling face, a protruding belly and no testicles.
