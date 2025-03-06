WZO to honor ex-hostage Emily Damari with special pin as symbol for resilience

Ahead of International Women’s Day, which will be marked worldwide on March 8, the Department for Diaspora Affairs at the World Zionist Organization has chosen to honor the inspiring story of Emily Damari. Held in Hamas captivity for 471 days, she has become a symbol of Israeli resilience.
Throughout her time in captivity, Damari demonstrated extraordinary determination in the face of inhumane conditions. Despite the hardships, she managed to maintain her spirit and convey a message of hope to those awaiting her return.
The image of her bandaged hand upon her release—after losing two fingers due to gunfire from the terrorists who abducted her in the October 7 terrorist attack—has become a symbol of inspiration for many around the world.
'A model of determination and female strength'
As part of this initiative, the Department for Diaspora Affairs designed a unique pin in the shape of Damari’s bandaged hand, aiming to spread the message of strength, resilience and Zionism within Jewish communities worldwide. The limited-edition pins were distributed to opinion leaders across the globe and to organizations that promote women’s empowerment in the public sphere, generating significant demand that underscores the broad impact of the message.
The initiative encourages all who believe in the strength of the Israeli spirit to wear the pin and share Damari’s story on social media using the hashtag #ZionistSheroes.
Attorney Neria Meir, head of the Department for Diaspora Affairs, emphasized: “Emily’s story is a model of determination and female strength under inhumane conditions. Through this initiative, a message of heroism and triumph will be shared in Jewish communities worldwide.”
Damari, moved by the gesture, expressed her gratitude: “Thank you so much for this initiative—it’s incredible and amazing. I have no words.”
On the morning of Oct. 7, 28-year-old Damari was at her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza when a large group of Hamas terrorists attacked the community, killing 62 people and abducting 19 others. She was shot at close range in her left hand and right leg, causing her to lose two fingers and suffer severe injuries that affected her mobility.
Damari endured 471 days in horrific conditions, receiving only minimal medical care. Her mother, Mendi Damari, revealed that Hamas militants “stitched her up like a pincushion,” leaving her in extreme pain. Despite the severity of her injuries and the high risk of infection, she was given only a single expired bottle of iodine. “It is nothing short of a miracle that she did not develop a life-threatening infection,” her mother stressed.