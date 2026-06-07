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Ben Gurion Airport to remain open despite Iranian missile fire

If fire from Iran or Hezbollah expands, officials are preparing for the possibility of closing Israeli airspace

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Miri Regev
Iran
Ben Gurion Airport
Transportation Minister Miri Regev held an emergency meeting Sunday evening with the director general of the Israel Airports Authority and senior officials in her ministry following missile fire from Iran.
At this stage, no decision has been made to close Ben Gurion Airport. If fire from Iran or Hezbollah expands, officials are preparing for the possibility of closing Israeli airspace.
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מטוסי תדלוק אמריקנים בנתב"גמטוסי תדלוק אמריקנים בנתב"ג
(Photo: REUTERS/ Dedi Hayun)
Israel closed its airspace at the start of Operation Rising Lion and reopened it only gradually during the war. Many airlines have still not resumed flights to Israel since the outbreak of the war with Iran at the end of February.
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