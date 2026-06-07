Ben Gurion Airport to remain open despite Iranian missile fire

Transportation Minister Miri Regev held an emergency meeting Sunday evening with the director general of the Israel Airports Authority and senior officials in her ministry following

Transportation Minister Miri Regev held an emergency meeting Sunday evening with the director general of the Israel Airports Authority and senior officials in her ministry following

At this stage, no decision has been made to close Ben Gurion Airport. If fire from Iran or Hezbollah expands, officials are preparing for the possibility of closing Israeli airspace.

At this stage, no decision has been made to close Ben Gurion Airport. If fire from Iran or Hezbollah expands, officials are preparing for the possibility of closing Israeli airspace.

At this stage, no decision has been made to close Ben Gurion Airport. If fire from Iran or Hezbollah expands, officials are preparing for the possibility of closing Israeli airspace.