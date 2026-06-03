Israel bars Mamdani adviser Linda Sarsour from entry

Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority has barred Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour from entering the country, following a recommendation by the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said the decision was based on ministry findings regarding Sarsour’s public activity, accusing her of promoting efforts to isolate Israel internationally and support anti-Israel campaigns.

1 View gallery Linda Sarsour ( Photo: Facebook )

Chikli said Sarsour was “one of the leaders of the protests in support of Hamas in the United States after October 7,” and argued that Israel should not allow entry to people working to harm or weaken the country.

“Sovereign nations protect their borders. Israel will no longer open its gates to those who work to destroy it,” Chikli wrote on X.

He described Sarsour as a central figure in the BDS movement and noted her affiliation with the Democratic Socialists of America, an organization he said includes factions that celebrated Hamas’ October 7 attack. He also accused her of encouraging anti-Israel activity on U.S. campuses and of helping lead efforts against Microsoft defense contracts connected to the IDF, including activity focused on Unit 8200.

According to Chikli, Sarsour’s activism is intended to “isolate and weaken the Jewish state.”

“Whoever dedicates their life to isolating and harming Israel will not walk our streets. Period,” he wrote.

⛔️ Sovereign nations protect their borders. Israel will no longer open its gates to those who work to destroy it.



Following a thorough investigation by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, I have recommended a complete ban on Linda Sarsour’s entry into Israel.



Sarsour is a leading… pic.twitter.com/OWMY7xS5fo — עמיחי שיקלי - Amichai Chikli (@AmichaiChikli) June 2, 2026

Sarsour, a New York-born activist of Palestinian descent, serves as an adviser to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. She previously served as a national co-chair of the 2017 Women’s March and led the Arab American Association of New York. She has been active in campaigns related to Palestinian rights, immigration, civil rights and social justice.

Responding to the decision, Sarsour said Israel had barred her because of her support for human rights. She called Israel “a murderous apartheid regime” and said Americans must “stop arming and funding them immediately.”