Mother and her two daughters and their relative killed by missile

The family's home took a direct hit from an Iranian ballistic missile in a strike in the Arab town of Tamra near Haifa; neighboring buildings were also damaged and 20 people were taken to area hospitals 

Lior El-Hai, Or Hadar, Yoav Zitun|
A mother and her two daughters and another relative were killed late on Saturday when an Iranian missile made a direct hit on a building in the town of Tamra near Haifa as Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel's north. Three were pulled out of the rubble and a fourth was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Adnan, a paramedic, was among the first to arrive at the scene. "We heard a loud explosion and I rushed to the scene," he said. "I saw the destruction of a three-story building and damage to nearby homes."
3 View gallery
מנאר אלקאסם אבו אלהיג'א כטיב ושתי בנותיה חלא ושדא שנהרגו מהטיל האיראני בטמרהמנאר אלקאסם אבו אלהיג'א כטיב ושתי בנותיה חלא ושדא שנהרגו מהטיל האיראני בטמרה
Mother, daughters and a relative, all killed in Tamra in an Iranian missile strike

A home in Tamra sustained a direct hit from an Iranian ballistic missile on Saturday, killing at least four
(MDA)

He said people gathered outside. "I first pulled out a woman in her 20s who was unconscious, and we had to soon declare her dead. Meanwhile, others emerged from the neighboring buildings, some suffering injuries. We treated them and transported them to the hospital in Haifa."
3 View gallery
זירת הפגיעה הישירה בטמרהזירת הפגיעה הישירה בטמרה
A home in Tamra sustained a direct hit from an Iranian ballistic missile on Saturday, killing at least four
(Photo: Fire and Rescue Services)
"We were in the living room watching television when the missile hit. Everything fell, furniture, the entire house. We were saved by some miracle," Hamoudi, a resident of the Arab town told Ynet from his hospital bed.
3 View gallery
זירת הפגיעה הישירה בטמרהזירת הפגיעה הישירה בטמרה
A home in Tamra sustained a direct hit from an Iranian ballistic missile on Saturday, killing at least four
(Photo: MDA)
Mahmoud, whose son was among those injured in the missile strike, said it felt like the missile hit inside their home. The boy was over at a friend's house. "We started looking for him and were told he was taken to the hospital in Haifa," he said. "He's fine. He was hurt in his back and leg. This is a serious situation."
The Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service said that in total, 20 additional people were treated. 10 suffered physical injuries and 10 were in a state of anxiety and all were transported to Haifa city and the Nahariya hospitals, but even hours after the attack, searches continue for survivors or victims.
Others were evacuated from two other impact sites in the Galilee and taken for treatment to area hospitals, MDA said.
