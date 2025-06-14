Israeli strikes reportedly trigger air defenses near Iran’s key port and nuclear sites

Iranian state media reported Saturday that air defense systems were activated in multiple locations across the country, including the strategic southern port city of Bandar Abbas and near nuclear facilities in Isfahan, following a wave of Israeli airstrikes.

Bandar Abbas, situated on the northern edge of the Strait of Hormuz and home to Iran’s largest commercial port, is considered a critical node in the country’s infrastructure. The Tehran-aligned Sabereen News network also reported air defenses near nuclear sites in Isfahan were engaged in response to potential threats.

Iran’s navy claimed Saturday that its forces confronted a British warship in the waters near Oman, forcing it to alter course after allegedly tracking it since its entry into the Indian Ocean.

In a statement, Iran’s navy accused the British destroyer of entering the region with the aim of assisting Israel by guiding missiles toward Iranian territory. According to the report, Iranian drones were also dispatched toward the vessel to prevent it from continuing its approach toward the Gulf.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the United Kingdom is deploying additional military assets, including fighter jets, to the Middle East. A statement from his office said military teams began mobilizing early Friday morning in anticipation of further deterioration in the region’s security.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said he held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. “Given the significant risk of destabilization across the region, I urged him to ensure that no harm comes to our citizens or assets in Iran or elsewhere,” Macron said.

He also emphasized the need for de-escalation, adding, “The Iranian nuclear issue is serious and must be addressed through negotiation. I invited President Pezeshkian to return swiftly to the negotiating table—this is the only viable path to calming the situation.”

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported that Israeli drone strikes on the South Pars gas field in Bushehr temporarily halted gas production, disrupting the output of 12 million cubic meters per day. CNN noted that the South Pars field is the largest natural gas deposit in the world. Iran’s Ministry of Petroleum confirmed that the resulting fire has since been extinguished.

Iranian media also confirmed the death of Ali Shamkhani, a top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a key figure in Iran’s nuclear program. Shamkhani was initially reported injured in the opening of Israel's Operation Rising Lion, aimed at dismantling Iran's nuclear and military capabilities.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that four key structures at the nuclear complex in Isfahan were damaged in Israel’s strike, including a uranium conversion facility and a fuel plate production plant. “As in Natanz, no increase in off-site radiation expected,” the agency said on X.

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said Israeli air operations inside Iran are ongoing. “Air Force pilots continue relentless strikes. In the last 24 hours, we’ve hit targets in Tehran, the command center of a murderous terror regime that threatens the entire Western world,” he said. “Thanks to precise intelligence and our strikes, we’ve paved a path into the heart of Iran. Hundreds of aircraft and UAVs are targeting senior Iranian terror leadership.”

Defrin confirmed that two major sites tied to Iran’s nuclear program in Natanz were hit . “This is a direct strike against an existential threat,” he added. “Iran intended to launch hundreds of missiles in retaliation for our preemptive attack, and we know they possess dangerous capabilities.”

Earlier, the IDF released footage of strikes on missile launchers in western Iran that were used earlier Saturday to target Israel.

Meanwhile, the Magen David Adom emergency service said that since the start of Operation Rising Lion, it has treated 204 people: three killed , two in serious condition, seven moderately injured, 159 lightly wounded and 33 treated for shock.

In Tel Aviv, three foreign diplomats were lightly wounded when an Iranian missile struck a residential high-rise housing several diplomatic residences, mostly Western. About five diplomatic apartments were destroyed in the blast. Thirteen people were injured in Tel Aviv, including two in moderate condition.

In Ramat Gan, a 74-year-old woman was killed and a man in his 60s was severely wounded. Thirty others were injured, including one moderately and 27 lightly.

In Rishon Lezion, two civilians—a woman in her 60s and 73-year-old Israel Aloni —were killed. Twenty-nine were injured, including two in moderate condition.

Five others across different locations suffered wounds from debris and structural collapse, while 94 people were injured while running to shelters, including one seriously and one moderately. Thirty-three were treated for shock.