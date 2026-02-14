IDF eliminates terrorists emerging from Gaza tunnel, strikes Hezbollah sites in Lebanon

The IDF said Saturday it killed armed terrorists in northern Gaza after identifying them near Israeli forces operating in an area under Israeli control, describing the incident as “another blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement.
The military said the terrorists were spotted moving while covered and attempting to conceal themselves among ruins close to troops in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza.
Separately, the military said it carried out strikes on infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist group in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated channel Al Manar reported that fighter jets launched a series of strikes in the village of Bouslaiya, between Houmine al-Fawqa and Deir al-Zahrani, and in the Jabal al-Rihan area.
Following reports of explosions, the Upper Galilee Regional Council informed residents that “a wave of strikes will continue for several hours in Lebanese territory.” It warned that blasts may be heard in eastern Galilee and the northern Golan Heights but said there was no change in security guidelines for civilians.
Earlier Saturday, the medical aid group Doctors Without Borders, also known by its French acronym MSF, said it had suspended operations at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after its staff identified armed men, some masked, inside the facility. The organization’s activities in Gaza had recently been halted after it refused to provide Israel with a list of its Palestinian employees.
During the week, the IDF carried out several strikes in Gaza in response to ceasefire violations. On Monday, the army said it killed Ahmad Hassan, whom it described as responsible for the deaths of seven soldiers and injuries to others in separate incidents during the war.
The killing came after four terrorists emerged from a tunnel in Rafah and opened fire on Israeli forces. 7th Armored Brigade troops returned fire, killing the attackers. No Israeli casualties were reported in that incident, the military said.