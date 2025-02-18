Israel confirms six live hostages to be freed on Saturday

Israel confirmed on Tuesday that six live hostages would be released on Saturday. The statement came shortly after Hamas announced that it would return all 14 hostages included in the first phase of the cease-fire deal, six of them living. After the first phase is complete 59 hostages will remain in Hamas captivity, of them 28 are estimated to be dead.
In a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Israel said that negotiations held in Cairo, resulted in an understanding that on Saturday six of the live hostages included in phase one of the deal will be released and on Thursday, the bodies of four dead hostages would be handed over. "According to the agreement, four additional bodies will be handed over next week."
A senior official added that if the agreement reached in Cairo is implamented, it is an importatant achievement for Israel.
Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya said in a statement that four bodies will be handed over on Thursday. He said the terror group would release all of the bodies of hostages, including the bodies of Shiri Bibas and her two little boys if Israel releases all of the Palestinian prisoners it committed to free in the first phase.
"We've decided to hand over four bodies of hostages in preparation for the next phase negotiations. Handing over the remaining bodies will be according to what was agreed on the 6th week of the deal. Six live "prisoners of the occupation" will be freed on Saturday including Hisham a Sayed and Avera Mengistu, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners," the Hamas leader said.
"We highlight the need of the occupation to implement all instructions of the deal without delay. We demand that heavy equipment to extract bodies including of hostages who were killed in Israeli bombing," he said adding that Israel was still delaying negotiations for the next phase that were to begin on day 16 of the cease-fire. "We are prepared to immediately move to the next phase that includes a complete cease-fire and withdrawal of the military."