Trump: Iran ‘loser of the Middle East,’ will be ‘hit very hard today’; IDF downs 110 drones since start of war

“Iran, which is being beat to hell, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

The president said the pledge came only because of what he described as relentless American and Israeli attacks.

“This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack,” he wrote, adding that Iran had sought to dominate the region.

“They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East,” Trump said.

He went on to claim the moment marked an unprecedented defeat for Tehran.

“It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern countries,” Trump wrote.

Trump added that Iran was no longer the region’s “bully.”

“They are, instead, the ‘loser of the Middle East,’ and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse,” he said.

The president also warned that more strikes were imminent.

“Today Iran will be hit very hard,” Trump wrote, adding that new targets were under consideration.

“Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment,” he said.

Israel downs more than 110 Iranian drones

The remarks came as the Israel Defense Forces said Israeli air defenses have intercepted more than 110 drones launched by Iran toward Israel since the start of the operation.

“The Air Force continues to remove threats to the citizens of the State of Israel while deepening the strike against all systems of the Iranian terror regime,” the military said in a statement.

Sirens sound across northern Israel

Throughout the day, sirens warning of rockets and hostile aircraft were activated across northern Israel, including in Safed and surrounding communities in the Upper Galilee.

Alerts were reported in Safed, Kadita, Biriya and Dalton, as well as Bar Yohai and Meron.

Additional warnings were later triggered across parts of the western Galilee, the Golan Heights and the Finger of the Galilee amid concerns about drone infiltrations.

Earlier Saturday, residents of a community in the western Galilee spotted a drone flying overhead and shot it down using small arms.

Police said the unmanned aerial vehicle remained intact and was found to contain cameras and explosives.

Israeli strikes reported in Lebanon

Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported that Israeli strikes continued in several areas of southern Lebanon.

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Lebanon would face severe consequences if Hezbollah attacks Israeli communities or troops.

“If communities or soldiers are harmed, the Lebanese state will pay the heaviest price,” Katz said after a security assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and senior defense officials.

He also sent a message to residents of northern Israel.