'Terror meets the army': West Bank attacks decline amid IDF operations

A significant decline in West Bank terror incidents was seen throughout 2024 as seen by recent military data. According to security officials, "only" 254 terror attacks took place compared to 847 in 2023 and 342 in 2022. The data also showed other violent incidents including hurling rocks and incidents also reduced with 1,188 incidents in 2024 compared to 3,256 in 2023 and 3,779 in 2022.
However, the number of Israeli casualties, including civilians and IDF soldiers, remained relatively stable over the past three years. Some 497 Palestinians were killed in clashes with the IDF in 2024, compared to 504 in 2023 and 155 in 2022.
Security officials claimed 97% of those killed were terrorists. Some 2,350 Hamas operatives have been arrested by the IDF Central Command since the war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023.
Jewish nationalist crime incidents also decreased, with 663 recorded in 2024 compared to 1,045 in 2023 and 947 in 2022. Whether this reflects a drop in activity or enforcement is unclear.
IDF Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth coined the term "terror meets the army – civilians live routine," guiding the IDF's strategy to push terror threats away from communities and roads.
The IDF identified high-risk areas in the region and implemented engineering measures to distance Palestinian villages and potential terrorists from Israeli locations. The army also established positions deep in Palestinian territory and restricted its divisions operating in the area, reducing civilian friction.
After lessons learned from October 7, Jewish settlements were provided with weapons to ensure readiness in extreme scenarios until the military arrives. The West Bank barrier has also been bolstered, with significant sections rebuilt and new technologies are being implemented to aid forces.
The nature of terror in the West Bank has evolved over recent years. In 2015, a wave of "lone wolf" attacks —unaffiliated individuals committing stabbings — proved hard to preempt and often inspired copycat attacks.
While this phenomenon persists to a lesser degree, local terror cells directed by Hamas and other terror organizations have resurged, leading to a rise in suicide attacks, especially via car bombings.
In the past three years, a new threat has emerged: armed groups hidden in refugee camps. These groups, especially in the northern West Bank, operate like small terror organizations with hierarchical structures. Backed by substantial funding, they’ve set up command centers, hideouts and infrastructure.
Terror camps are equipped with surveillance cameras and explosive traps, with terrorists often engaging the IDF in firefights. This model was inspired by the Lion's Den terror group in Nablus, which was dismantled by Israeli forces in 2022, though its successors remain active.
While these "camp brigades" lack unified coordination, Hamas and Iran fund and attempt to influence them.
Armed parades in refugee camps, often just minutes from central Israel, present another challenge. These events are typically surrounded by civilians, making immediate responses complex. However, security forces identify and target the terrorists after the fact.
Jordan’s eastern border with Israel poses its own difficulties. Despite the peace agreement with the country, Iran and Hamas frequently attempt to smuggle advanced weapons through the region.
This is often done by smugglers tossing weapons over the fence, later retrieved by Palestinians or Israeli Arabs. To counter this, the IDF has established a new division along the border, implemented new technological measures and enhanced cooperation with Jordanian forces.
The Palestinian Authority's (PA) security forces have been conducting operations against armed terrorists in Jenin and Tulkarm refugee camps for nearly two weeks. Progress has been relatively positive, though it's too early to determine its outcome. The PA aims to demonstrate governance and order, hoping the operation will bolster its case for taking control of Gaza after the war.