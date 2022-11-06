Photos of Lion's Den terrorists on full display at Syrian basketball game

Organizers of a basketball game in Syria on Saturday in an unusual act decided to display images of militants from the Palestinian Lion's Den terror group, who were recently killed by Israeli forces.
The photos of Wadee Al-Khukh, Udai Tamimi, Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi and Jameel Al-Amuri were plastered at the basketball arena during the Supercup final in the capital of Damascus.
The fans of the Al-Wahda and Al-Ahli teams appeared to pay their respect for the fallen militants of the Nablus-based organization, which has carried out dozens of attacks against Israeli targets in recent weeks. While the Syrian anthem was playing, the fans held up banners, sayimg, "No boundaries of glory - For the Lions."
This isn't the first time the Syrians in Damascus, and specifically Al-Wahda fans, held up signs and photos in support for for eliminated Palestinian militants during sporting events.
Israel began targeting Lion's Den members back in August with the elimination of Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, 18, a Tik-Tok "terror influencer" who became a "ticking time bomb," according to the Israeli authorities. Up until that point, he had successfully evaded Israeli forces for six months.
Al-Nabulsi became a social media star among the Palestinians after managing to flee the elimination of a terrorist cell he was part of at the time. Subsequently, he became a local hero with the Palestinian Authority youth. In Nablus, he is still referred to as a hero, having taken active roles in many terrorist attacks, one of which saw an Israeli commander wounded.
Nablus Governor Ibrahim Ramadan said the PA has conducted negotiations with Lion's Den militants to surrender their arms and avoid jail time in Israel. He said he "has offered and still offering" them a chance to join him so he can protect them. "We can reach an agreement with the Israelis," he emphasized.
The terrorist faction has summarily rejected the offer, and with the sympathy they've been able to gain among the Palestinian public, it is likely they will continue trying to carry out more attacks.