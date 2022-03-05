PM Bennett meets Putin in Moscow to discuss Ukraine crisis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is currently meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss the Ukraine crisis, his spokesperson said Saturday.
Israel has offered to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, though officials have previously played down expectations of a breakthrough.
Bennett's meeting with Putin makes him the first Western leader to meet with the Russian leaders since Moscow invade Kyiv ten days ago.
The meeting is also being attended by Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin, who is assisting with the translation for Putin.
The Prime Minister's Office noted that Bennett, who observes Sabbath, flew to Moscow in the early hours of Saturday morning in contradiction of Sabbath law because Judaism permits this when the aim is to preserve human life.
The PMO added that the meeting follows Bennett's conversation with Putin last Wednesday, which itself took place almost simultaneously with a historic vote at the UN General Assembly to condemn Russia’s aggression -in which Israel also sided with the motion despite expressing reluctance to do so initially.
Ynet has learned that before the trip, Israel updated both the White House and Kyiv -- to with which Jerusalem sent 100 tons of humanitarian equipment earlier this week.
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, on his part, said he expected the Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to be more supportive of Ukraine, as it was invaded by Russia.
Bennett previously warned that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine could escalate drastically “if world leaders fail to act quickly."