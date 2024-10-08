Loaded launcher and dugout for hiding: This is what a Hezbollah firing position looks like

The IDF released a video on Tuesday showing Capt. N, a company commander in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade, unveiling a rocket-launching site that was discovered during ground operations.

Capt. N displayed a loaded launcher concealed beneath a tree in an olive grove, connected by an electric cable to a more distant position from which Hezbollah terrorists could remotely fire the rockets.

The Hezbollah rocket launcher that was found ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

“This is the launcher. As you can see, it’s aimed south, toward Israel. Right now, it’s armed with four warheads,” he explained while crouching beside the launcher.

“This launcher fired daily at northern Israeli communities over the past year – but not anymore.” The video then cut to a nearby position, where the commander showed a hidden dugout used by the rocket operator to retreat to safety after launching, protecting himself from IDF counterattacks. “He hides here until the airstrikes are over, then he can return to his operational hideout,” Capt. N explained.

3 View gallery The Hezbollah rocket launcher ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The commander also pointed out boxes of Kalashnikov ammunition and the electrical mechanism that allowed the rockets to be launched from a distance. He showed a cable connecting the rocket-launching position to the launcher and another cable leading to what he described as an “advanced weapons cache” containing rockets ready for firing. The video later shifted to a civilian structure where the commander showed explosives and launchers found in the home’s kitchen, with an ammunition crate hidden under the stove.

3 View gallery A hidden Hezbollah dugout near the rocket launcher ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

In another video, a different soldier revealed a large weapons cache discovered in a house in one of the southern Lebanese villages where Golani troops had been operating. The soldier explained that the cache contained “numerous anti-tank warheads,” enough for four Hezbollah ambushes.

“All of this weaponry was intended for northern Israeli civilians. It was within immediate reach and is very new, meaning the previous stock had already been used. We’ve disrupted a Hezbollah operation here,” he said, emphasizing, “We’re here to protect the people of Israel and bring them back to the north.”

3 View gallery A tunnel discovered by IDF forces ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

According to an IDF statement, the Golani Brigade's combat team discovered a site in the area overlooking northern Israeli communities near the border, and it also uncovered underground infrastructure, hiding spots, and staging areas used by Hezbollah terrorists.

Inside the residential building, the IDF discovered and destroyed a weapons cache, including rocket launchers in the kitchen, weapons, anti-tank missiles, camouflage nets, and combat vests. The IDF noted that they also found and eliminated weapons intended for planned ambushes against Israeli forces and northern Israeli towns.

