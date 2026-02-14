'I fought the only way I knew how, with my heart in my hands': a Valentine’s letter after 738 days in captivity

“It carries within it everything we were, everything we survived and everything we are still learning to be. I want you to know that I waited for you. I waited through the long days and endless nights, when the uncertainty was overwhelming and hope was the only thing that held me up. I waited in fear, in faith, sometimes even in anger — but always in love. I fought the only way I knew how, with my heart in my hands, with a trembling voice and a weary soul, because giving up was never an option when it came to you.”

“I went through moments I never imagined I would face,” she continued. “There were days when I felt the world falling apart, and others when a small sign restored my strength. And in every one of those moments, you were there — in my thoughts, in my prayers, in every beat of my heart. And then you came back. And with your return came joy and relief … and also ups and downs. Because coming back does not erase what was experienced, and loving after so much pain requires patience, courage and tenderness.”

