Palestinians claim settlers set bulldozers on fire in village near Nablus | Watch

Jewish Israelis set fire early Wednesday morning to three bulldozers, a vehicle and equipment at a quarry complex in the village of Urif, south of Nablus, Palestinians reported. The Palestinian news agency WAFA said a "group of settlers" attacked the site and torched equipment belonging to a Palestinian resident.
Meanwhile, security forces overnight carried out renewed enforcement action against several components of illegal Israeli construction built in the Rashaidat area of the Etzion bloc. “The construction components were erected illegally in Area B,” the military stressed. “The evacuation was carried out in accordance with an order signed by the commander of Central Command, after criminal activity and serious incidents of crime and violence were carried out at the site, affecting regional security.”
The military added that “the IDF, including the Civil Administration and all security bodies, will continue to act to strengthen security and uphold law and order in Judea and Samaria, with an emphasis on enforcing illegal structures that undermine the security and stability of the area.”
The incident reported by Palestinians south of Nablus comes after last Saturday, when about 30 Jewish rioters set fire to vehicles and tents in the Bedouin village of Mukhamas in the Binyamin region, northeast of Jerusalem, including through the use of Molotov cocktails. At least six Palestinians were injured in the rampage and, according to the IDF, the wounded also included Israelis and foreign nationals.
Just two days ago, the IDF’s Central Command presented its annual summary data, which pointed to an increase in the number of serious attacks by Jewish extremists against Palestinians. According to the figures, around 870 incidents in which Jews harmed Palestinians were recorded over the past year—an increase of 27% compared with 2024. This marks a decline from 2022–2023, when more than 1,000 such incidents were recorded. However, 2025 saw a sharp rise in the severity of incidents.
In total, around 120 serious incidents occurred, including arson attacks on Palestinian homes and vehicles or severe physical violence by Jewish rioters. The backdrop includes backing and funding for these activists from elements within the government and coalition, and Defense Minister Israel Katz’s directive to cancel administrative detention orders for Jewish suspects, despite opposition from the Shin Bet and reservations voiced by the IDF.