Report: Hamas reviewing Egypt's US-backed bridge proposal for hostage deal

A Palestinian official told Reuters on Friday that Egypt has proposed a mediation plan to revive the hostage deal, but Hamas has yet to respond. The official declined to share details, saying the proposal is still under review.
Two Egyptian security sources said Cairo suggested setting a timeline for releasing the remaining hostages alongside a final date for a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, with U.S. guarantees. They noted that Washington signaled initial approval, while Israeli officials said they haven't received any U.S.-backed mediation proposal.
"Communication channels with the mediators remain open,” An Israeli official said. “No Egyptian mediation proposal has been presented to us. We’re not aware of such a proposal."
Meanwhile, Israel’s Security Cabinet is set to convene Saturday evening to approve Defense Minister Israel Katz’s proposal to establish an administration within the Defense Ministry to coordinate government efforts for the "voluntary relocation" of Gazans to other countries.
If approved, the administration would oversee cooperation between government ministries, the military, Shin Bet and police.
Security sources claimed that surveys conducted among Gaza residents indicate that about 50% wish to leave, with approximately 90% of those with higher education expressing a desire to emigrate if given the opportunity.
Two days ago, Katz published a direct message to Gazans, which was posted on the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories' (COGAT) page and sparked online discussion. "Population evacuation will begin soon," Katz told Gazans, urging them to "expel Hamas."
Within hours, the video, published in Hebrew, received over 100,000 views and more than 350 comments. Many commenters, including anonymous users, expressed a desire to leave Gaza amid the renewed fighting, with some calling for an immediate opening of border crossings. Most comments distanced themselves from Hamas, with users saying they, too, suffer under its rule.
If approved, Katz’s proposed administration would coordinate with international organizations and other entities as directed by the government. It would include representatives from the justice, foreign, interior, finance, transportation and strategic affairs ministries, as well as officials from the IDF, COGAT, Shin Bet, National Security Council, Mossad and Israel Police.
According to the proposal, the administration would work with various entities to facilitate a safe and controlled departure of Palestinians from Israel to third countries. It would oversee security arrangements, establish designated pedestrian crossings in Gaza and coordinate infrastructure for land, sea and air travel to destination countries.