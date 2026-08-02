Pay $100,000 to get Trump’s war announcements first: Truth Social sparks corruption claims

Trump has repeatedly used posts on the social network he owns to announce canceled strikes, threats against Iran and other major diplomatic and economic decisions. Investors closely monitor his account because his statements can trigger sharp market movements and generate significant profits.

Gallery Trump’s post overnight announcing that, according to him, the planned attack on Iran had been canceled ( Photo: Truth Social )

Now Trump himself may also profit from those posts. Trump Media & Technology Group, the company that operates Truth Social, launched a new service Saturday aimed at investors and Wall Street firms. For $100,000 a month, it promises the “fastest access” to market-moving posts on the platform.

The service, called Truth API, will provide subscribing businesses with real-time alerts about posts considered capable of moving financial markets. Although Trump’s account was not explicitly named in the company’s announcement, it is the platform’s most popular account, with about 13 million followers.

The company stressed that the posts included in the service would be published to the general public at the same time. Subscribers, however, would receive more immediate access, potentially giving them an advantage measured in fractions of a second. Many trading firms already use services that scan Trump’s posts and alert clients. Truth Social’s own service could offer even faster delivery.

In an era when investors use artificial intelligence and automated systems to make rapid decisions about buying and selling stocks, even a fraction of a second can carry substantial value.

Other media companies provide comparable data services, but Truth Social’s offering has drawn intense criticism in the United States. Critics argue that it is another example of Trump using the extraordinary power of the presidency, including his ability to move global markets with a single statement, for personal financial gain.

Reports recently estimated that Trump’s businesses generated about $2 billion in profit during the first year after his return to the White House.

Trump shows reporters at the White House a printout of one of his Truth Social posts in June ( Photo: AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson,File )

Trump frequently uses Truth Social to make policy announcements, including statements about the war with Iran and tariffs on foreign countries. Last month, he effectively canceled a civilian nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia in a post, only hours after his energy secretary had announced that it had been signed.

Beyond the chance to receive early indications about policy decisions, investors now have another reason to monitor the account closely. Trump has increasingly posted about publicly traded companies, praising businesses he favors and sometimes triggering sudden rises in their share prices.

In April, Trump praised Palantir Technologies in a post that included its stock-market ticker. The company’s shares briefly recorded their sharpest gain in a year. Later that month, he wrote, “Congratulations to Intel on the excellent work,” and Intel’s shares rose in after-hours trading.

Renée Jones, a Boston College professor and former senior official at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, told NPR that the new service could potentially violate laws governing insider trading and schemes involving the misuse of nonpublic information.

“If the president’s posts on Truth Social are translated into financial gain, and certain people receive special access to them, that is improperly obtained information,” Jones argued. “By giving people early access to his posts, he is also violating his fiduciary duty.”

Congressional Democrats have described the arrangement as “blatant corruption” and promised to investigate Trump and his company if they win control of the House or Senate in the November elections. Control of either chamber would give them the power to establish a special investigative committee.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff, two of Trump’s most prominent congressional opponents, sent a letter to the SEC on Wednesday demanding an investigation into whether the new service violates U.S. law.

“This appears to be an outrageous exploitation of presidential power for personal gain, undermining everyday investors and the integrity of our markets while enriching Wall Street and other wealthy insiders,” they wrote.

Heavy losses despite Trump drawing huge audiences with his announcements ( Photo: AP Photo/John Minchillo, File )

Irene Aldridge, head of trading firm Able Alpha Trading, told The Associated Press that she did not intend to subscribe. “If this were the CEO of a public company, it would end in a prison sentence,” she said. “We have a president who has a front-row seat to everything that is happening, who makes all the decisions, and he is disclosing that information in advance to a select group.”

Trump Media & Technology rejected the criticism. A company spokesperson described the Warren-Schiff letter as politically motivated. “With no apparent sense of irony, certain politicians are falsely accusing us of conduct that contradicts the free market, while they themselves pressure businesses to boycott a product, all as part of a coordinated effort to harm a publicly traded company,” the spokesperson said. It remains unclear how many investors or firms have subscribed to the new service.

The AP noted that even if only three companies paid $100,000 a month, the service would almost double Trump Media’s annual revenue, which totaled $3.7 million last year. Shares in the parent company have fallen 75% since Trump returned to the White House in early 2025, amid heavy losses reported by the company, even as Trump’s personal wealth increased.