U.S. President Donald Trump announced early Sunday that he had decided to cancel a planned American strike in Iran, after he said Tehran and other Middle Eastern countries asked him to refrain from the action and said the outlines of a possible deal had been reached.

“The U.S.A. is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. “Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to.”

Gallery ( Photos: Shutterstock, Alex Brandon/AP, Francisco Seco/AP )

According to the U.S. president, the emerging understandings are expected to include the “Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” alongside the end of the nuclear threat posed by Iran. “Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL,” he said.

Trump added that Israel also agreed to refrain from action at this time. “The country of Israel joins me in this commitment,” he wrote, calling on the sides: “Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE.”

At this stage, no further details have been published about the terms that were agreed upon, the timetable for negotiations or the concessions Iran and the U.S. are expected to receive as part of the deal.

The dramatic announcement came after reports over the weekend that Trump was seriously considering ordering broad strikes against energy facilities and infrastructure in Iran . According to U.S. officials, the president had not yet issued final orders, but the possibility of a strike was already on the table in response to Iran’s attempt to hit an American base in Jordan and the continued disruptions to maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.





The person who worked behind the scenes to stop the attack was Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. According to reports, bin Salman spoke with Trump and expressed concern that a U.S. strike on Iranian energy facilities would draw retaliatory attacks on oil and gas infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states. Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Pakistan have also worked in recent days to promote calm and renew negotiations.

Iran, for its part, warned that it would respond forcefully to any new attack. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi threatened that in the event of an American or Israeli action, Tehran could attack energy facilities and infrastructure in Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. The threat increased concerns that another attack would not remain limited to Iranian territory, but would ignite a much broader regional round.

The person who worked behind the scenes to stop the attack was Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ( Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP )

On Thursday, U.S. Central Command said it had completed a heavy wave of strikes that lasted about two hours and hit dozens of Revolutionary Guards targets. Among other things, command centers, missile and drone facilities, defense and surveillance systems along the coast and naval capabilities were attacked. The strikes were carried out after Iranian missiles were fired at U.S. forces in the Middle East.