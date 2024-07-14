Coalition members warn Netanyahu also vulnerable to assassination attempt

Members of the coalition on Sunday said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may also be a target of an assassination attempt after the shooting on Saturday of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chiklis as the attempt on Trump's life was a direct result of a campaign of incitement and delegitimization against him. "In Israel, there is an identical campaign against Prime Minister Netanyahu, which is entirely protected by the attorney general and law enforcement just because it originates from the 'right' side of the political divide," he said in a post on X.

2 View gallery Donald Trump wounded in assassination attempt, Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Gene J. Puskar / AP, Haim Goldberg / Flash 90 )

Settlement Minister Orit Strook said she was concerned after the attempt on Trump. There are credible threats against Netanyahu that must be dealt with," she said in an interview. "If those threats were made from the right, there would be administrative detentions. There is incitement to attack Netanyahu and nothing is being done," she said.

"The assassination attempt on the life of the former and with God's will the future president is very concerning. We have zero enforcement against threats being made on the prime minister. I've asked for a government meeting with a full report. I want to get a report from security officials and law enforcement and put a mirror up for the AG and the head of Shin Bet."

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said the situation in Israel is doubly grave. "The serious incitement against Netanyahu, his wife, and son, is closer to action than ever before. All under the auspices of the AG and prosecution who continue to cuddle the inciters and encourage them by their silence," he said.

2 View gallery Families of hostages and supporters march to Jerusalem to demand hostage release ( Photo: Yair Palti )

Culture Minister Miki Zohar said he has sent Trump and his family a big hug. "Tonight, we received further proof that words can turn to attempted murder and incitement to actions. We must do all we can to stop the extreme discourse in Israel before it is too late."

Members of the coalition have said repeatedly in recent weeks that Netanyahu was in danger from protesters who demand his resignation. Demonstrations calling on the prime minister to resign over his responsibility for the failings leading up to and since October 7, and the demands that he agree to a cease-fire deal that would bring back the hostages taken by Hamas terrorists during the massacre, have brought hundreds of thousands of Israelis to the streets.

On Saturday, families of hostages and many Israelis concluded a 3-day march to Jerusalem where they held rallies demanding Netanyahu agree to a deal with Hamas after he was accused of foiling previous deals in order to keep his coalition and remain in power.



