New details reveal ‘extreme violence’ in murder of Jerusalem woman during childbirth

On April 1, Palestinian authorities received a report of a burned female body discovered in the Palestinian West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem . A newborn, still attached by the umbilical cord, was found alongside her. The woman was identified as Islam Tawil, a resident of East Jerusalem who was murdered while giving birth .

According to the police, the suspect is Tawil’s partner, a 35-year-old Palestinian man from Al-Ram who holds an Israeli ID and worked as a security guard at a Jerusalem hospital. He allegedly murdered Tawil during childbirth, set her body on fire and later sold her car — insisting on receiving full payment.

2 View gallery Islam Tawil

The victim’s close circle said Tawil had been under severe emotional distress in the days leading up to her death. “She worked as a cashier. She was a wonderful, beautiful woman,” one friend told Ynet.

“Lately, I felt she wasn’t doing well, but she wouldn't say what she was going through. I understood her partner had promised her a good life and to be with her forever and in the end, he murdered her in cold blood.”

The friend added chilling details: “He took her to an abandoned location, subjected her to extreme violence, then burned her and their son to death.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Another friend said Tawil was known for her kindness and willingness to help others. “The killer worked with her. He was supposed to protect her — and instead destroyed her life,” she said. “When I heard she was murdered, I thought there must’ve been a mistake in the name. I’m sure she tried to get help and didn’t find it, while he found a way to kill her.”

“This is a horrifying, painful case, but it was also a relief to hear Israeli police arrested the man who murdered his partner and child — the very people he promised to protect,” she added. “I hope he gets a life sentence. People need to make noise about this case. The truth is, there’s fear in speaking openly. If we say what we know about our friend, we could be targeted too.”

2 View gallery Palestinian suspect arrested by police in murder of Islam Tawil and her newborn child ( Photo: Israel Police )

Tal Hochman, director of the Israel Women’s Lobby, said: “This case doesn’t let go. It’s cruelty and evil that show there are no red lines in gender-based murder. We must not allow this to happen here in Israel.”

Hochman pointed to a disturbing trend and called for urgent action: “Eleven women in Israel have been murdered by family members in the first six months of 2025. We have a responsibility to change this equation. We call on the national security minister and local leaders: make women’s safety and security a top priority.”

The Israel Police revealed the case Monday when announcing charges filed against the suspect. “Yesterday, after gathering sufficient evidence, charges were filed and a severe indictment for aggravated murder will be submitted in the coming days,” the police said in a statement.

Attorney Wasim Darawsheh, representing the suspect on behalf of the Public Défense Office, said: “The suspect cooperated with investigators, gave his version of events and denied the allegations. Once the indictment is filed and we review the investigation materials, we’ll present our case in court.”