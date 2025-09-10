Canada ‘evaluating’ ties with Israel after Qatar strike

Canada is reviewing its relationship with Israel following Israel’s Tuesday strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, the outcome of which remains unclear alongside pessimistic Israeli estimations. Foreign Minister Anita Anand told reporters on Wednesday evening, “We are evaluating our relationship with Israel. We will continue to evaluate our next steps,” but provided no details on potential actions.
Nimrod Barkan, former Israeli ambassador to Canada, suggested that a permanent downgrade in diplomatic ties would be a drastic step for Ottawa. He noted, “A permanent downgrade is not simple,” warning it could complicate Canada’s domestic and international standing.
Barkan proposed a softer alternative, saying, “Recalling the ambassador for consultations is easier.” He explained that this allows Canada to “send a clear message to Israel” while maintaining diplomatic flexibility, aligning with European allies and avoiding irreversible steps.
U.S. President Donald Trump publicly distanced himself from the attack, saying the decision was Netanyahu’s alone. “This morning, the Trump Administration was notified by the United States Military that Israel was attacking Hamas which, very unfortunately, was located in a section of Doha, the Capital of Qatar,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The Doha strike drew widespread condemnation from Western leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and the Pope. They warned that violating Qatar’s sovereignty risks regional escalation, urging an immediate ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Last month, Canada joined 23 other Western nations in calling for unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza. A British-led joint statement declared, “Israel has a duty to allow all international non-governmental organizations to participate in aid distribution,” describing the hunger in Gaza as “indescribable.”