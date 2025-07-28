Shin Bet identifies rising Arab-Israeli involvement in West Bank terror

, particularly in the region’s north. Over the past two years, the Shin Bet security agency has uncovered 16 cases involving Arab-Israelis linked to terror operatives in the West Bank or the transfer of weapons from Israel to these groups.

and Israel Police’s Northern District exposed another serious case, implicating five Arab-Israelis in trading military-grade weapons that reached criminal elements and terror organizations in the

One suspect, a resident of the northern Israel town of Jatt, was involved in several shooting attacks targeting IDF soldiers and security forces operating in the West Bank. Prosecutors are expected to file charges against the cell on Monday, while two Palestinians involved in the smuggling will face a military court.

During the investigations, authorities seized a significant weapons cache in the northern Israelli Drize village of Yarka, some intended for terrorist groups in The West Bank. A raid on the main storage facility uncovered six Glock pistols, three M-16 rifles, an AK-47 rifle, over 100 components for making explosives, dozens of explosive detonators, thousands of rounds of ammunition and spare weapon parts.

