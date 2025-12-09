Ukrainian envoy criticizes Netanyahu’s praise for Putin: 'Israel must stand with democracies'

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday for touting his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying Israel must stand with democracies—especially after October 7.
Speaking to Ynet, he said that Russia is not only waging a brutal war in Ukraine but also backs terror groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.
In a heated speech on the Knesset floor on Monday, Netanyahu said: “We maintain ongoing contacts with another global power—Russia. I speak regularly with President Putin, and this decades-long personal relationship helps protect vital Israeli interests, including efforts to prevent interference along our northern border.”
“I’m not here to advise your prime minister on what to say, but I want to remind you that Russia, this so-called ‘great power,’ has been waging a brutal war against Ukraine for nearly four years,” Korniychuk said. “They are killing women and children, slaughtering civilians and creating severe humanitarian and legal issues. I was surprised by Netanyahu’s remarks, especially considering what Israel endured on October 7. One must stand on the right, moral side of history.”
“Your military has shown me weapons seized from Hezbollah that were clearly manufactured in Russia," the ambassador added. "If ties with Russia are so good, why are Russian arms ending up with Hezbollah? Open sources report that Russian instructors train both Hezbollah and Hamas and that their operatives travel frequently to Moscow for support.”
“From a moral standpoint,” Korniychuk continued, “especially after the horrors of October 7, which I know deeply affected the Israeli people whom I admire, Israel should stand firmly with the democratic world against aggressors and hypocrisy. Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East, and if it is a true democracy, it should remain united with other democratic nations.”
“This isn’t the first time Netanyahu has praised Putin, but I’m speaking about the moral implications," he emphasized. "Israelis must not forget October 7 - who supported Hamas and Hezbollah and who didn’t. This matters not only to us but also to you.”
Last week, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka led a large delegation to Israel for the 13th joint economic committee meeting between the two governments, chaired on the Israeli side by Minister Zeev Elkin. The Ukrainian delegation included 10 deputy ministers and senior officials.
The two sides held discussions in fields including trade, agriculture, energy, digital technologies, environment and health care, with a special focus on resilience and recovery efforts, both physical infrastructure and rehabilitation. Ukraine signed a cooperation agreement with Israel’s Tekuma Directorate, which oversees the reconstruction of northern and southern communities after the war, and another on veteran care with the Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Division.
“After the war, Ukraine should become the ‘Israel’ of Central Europe as we face similar threats,” Korniychuk said. “You’ve dealt with wounded soldiers for decades. This is new for us, and we want to learn from your experience.”
Asked whether Israeli military assistance to Ukraine is sufficient, Korniychuk said: “After October 7, we didn’t expect much in terms of arms, but we appreciate the ongoing dialogue and intelligence sharing. We hope to deploy Israel’s ‘Red Alert’ missile warning systems in Ukraine by the end of next year. Israeli companies will be very welcome in Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts.”