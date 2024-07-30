UK lawmakers call for tanker carrying fuel for Israel to be blocked in Gibraltar

British members of Parliament demanded that an oil tanker flying the American flag, heading to Israel with 300,000 barrels of fuel oil, be barred from docking in Gibraltar, in a letter they sent to Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

According to a report in the UK's Guardian Newspaper, the tanker was due to arrive at port on the British-administered island later on Tuesday. Gibraltar's government said it did not receive a request to dock.

2 View gallery British Foreign Secretary David Lammy ( Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images )

The parliamentarians, including members of the Scottish National Party, Labour and the Green Party, said the government must prevent the use of Gibraltar as a sanctuary to supply military petrol for Israel's war on Gaza. "The fuel would be used for Israeli Air Force F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, that drop bombs on Gaza residents," they said in their letter.

2 View gallery Air Force strike on Gaza ( Photo: Bashar Taleb / AFP )

They also said Gibraltar must not be allowed to be complicit in Israel's violation of international law. "Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed in Israel's attacks," the parliamentarians wrote.

In a separate report, the UK's Times said on Tuesday that the government in London is expected to delay a decision to suspend arms sales to Israel, after pressure from the British Jewish community. A decision to withhold export licenses for sales of weapons and material used in the production of armaments was believed by officials in Jerusalem, to be imminent.

According to the Times, Lammy decided to hold off on his decision for a number of weeks and limit the restrictions on the supply of specific materials that could be connected to allegations of war crimes, committed by Israel.