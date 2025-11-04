US draft at UN seeks Gaza force with mandate to disarm terror groups, oversee reconstruction

The United States has circulated a draft resolution at the U.N. Security Council calling for the creation of an international force in Gaza with authority to oversee demilitarization and reconstruction under a new transitional body.
The proposal, titled “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict,” welcomes both the plan adopted Sept. 29, 2025, and the “Trump Declaration for Enduring Peace and Prosperity” announced Oct. 13. It praises the mediating roles of Qatar, Egypt and Turkey alongside Washington.
Under the draft:
- The Board of Peace (BoP) would be established as a temporary governance administration with international legal status to coordinate funding and redevelopment in Gaza until the Palestinian Authority completes reforms accepted by the BoP.
- Humanitarian aid would resume under BoP oversight and in cooperation with the United Nations, the Red Cross and Red Crescent, with strict measures to prevent diversion by armed groups.
- The BoP and participating member states would be authorised to form operational entities to manage Gaza’s civil administration, reconstruction, and public services, as well as to regulate movement in and out of the territory.
- The World Bank and other financial institutions would be asked to set up a dedicated trust fund for Gaza’s recovery.
The draft also authorises the creation of a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF), to operate under unified command in coordination with Israel and Egypt. The ISF would be empowered to use “all necessary measures” consistent with international law to:
- Enforce the ceasefire and stabilize the security environment.
- Oversee the demilitarization of Gaza, including the destruction of tunnels and weapons held by armed groups.
- Protect civilians and humanitarian operations.
- Train and assist a newly vetted Palestinian police force.
Both the BoP and ISF would remain in place through Dec. 31, 2027, subject to renewal by the Security Council.
If approved, the resolution would mark the most significant international intervention in Gaza since the outbreak of the war, combining reconstruction, governance reform and security enforcement under joint Arab and Western oversight.