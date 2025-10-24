US, Israel seek to limit UN role in Gaza post-war stabilization force

The United States, in coordination with Israel, is drafting a proposed resolution to be presented soon to the United Nations Security Council, aimed at laying the groundwork for the creation of a post-war security stabilization force in the Gaza Strip , an Israeli official involved in the talks said Friday.

According to the official, the move is intended to provide international backing for the force without imposing restrictive conditions on Israel or granting the Security Council direct involvement in Gaza’s security management.





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem ( Video: GPO )

“We’re aiming for a general, non-binding resolution,” the official said. “Once you bring a resolution to the table, countries like France and the UK may try to turn it into a formal UN mandate, introducing provisions we don’t want—ones that could reshape the force’s nature and limit our operational freedom in Gaza.”

Israel, the official added, is seeking language that would endorse a future political agreement and encourage countries to contribute to the force, but would avoid invoking Chapter 7 of the UN Charter, which allows the use of force and grants the Security Council broad authority.

“We’re being very cautious—Chapter 7 could be used against us, making every incident in Gaza subject to Security Council debate. We don’t want to see a formal UN peacekeeping mission on the ground,” the official said.

There is broad understanding between Washington and Jerusalem on the language, though a draft has yet to be formally introduced. “It’s an American initiative, but we’re closely involved in crafting the wording. Everything is being done in a tight channel of coordination and consultation,” the official noted.

1 View gallery Gaza City Port ( Photo: AFP )

U.S. officials are said to be moving quickly, in part because of pressure from Arab states, which have indicated they will not commit troops without a Security Council resolution providing international legitimacy.

Diplomatic sources say countries under consideration for participation in the stabilization force include Indonesia, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. However, Israel is pushing to ensure the operation is not led by European states, particularly France.

“If France sends a thousand engineers, we won’t say no,” the official acknowledged. “But we don’t want them driving the initiative. It needs to be a broad regional and international force, not a distinctly French or European one.”