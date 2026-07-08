US launches new strikes on Iran after Trump threat, explosions reported near Bandar Abbas

U.S. Central Command said Wednesday night it had begun carrying out additional strikes against Iran on the orders of President Donald Trump, hours after he warned that the United States would “hit Iran hard tonight” for the second consecutive night.

“At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said.

Mojtaba Khamenei, Donald Trump. 'We should pity the American people with this foolish president of theirs' ( Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images, Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS )

“The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway,” the statement added.

Shortly after the announcement, Iran’s Mehr News Agency reported that explosions had been heard in the Bandar Abbas area in southern Iran.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi warned earlier that the American actions “will not go unanswered,” while officials in Tehran fired back after a day of combative statements from Trump, who called Iran’s leadership “scum,” “crazy” and “sick people.”

“We should pity the American people with this foolish president of theirs,” said senior Iranian official Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader.

Following the previous night’s exchange of attacks, in which Iran said eight of its soldiers were killed in U.S. strikes, Mokhber declared that “the regime in the Strait of Hormuz will remain Iranian forever.”

“Those who incited and carried out the killing of our loved ones will be severely punished,” he said.

Iranian officials responded throughout the evening not only to Trump’s threats, but also to his tone.

“Addressing the Iranian nation in insulting language does not diminish its greatness,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X. “Iranians are known for their courtesy, culture and moral values. We do not answer rudeness with rudeness, but with action: fearlessly and courageously.”

Gharibabadi said Trump’s remarks were “not a sign of strength but an admission of the failure of a policy that for years has relied on force, sanctions and threats.”

“The criminal Trump must be addressed in his own language,” he said. “It appears that he understands the language of power best.”

Trump used similar wording during his evening news conference, saying of the Iranians: “We’re speaking their language.”

US President Donald Trump warned earlier that the United States would 'hit Iran hard tonight' for the second consecutive night

Although Trump said he considered the ceasefire over and warned of strikes on Iran for a second straight night, he later appeared to lower the temperature. Speaking at a news conference after the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump said he “doesn’t think” the war with Iran “is going to start again.”

Still, he warned: “Anything that happens is going to be over very quickly, and we’ll only make it safer, including for oil.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry urged restraint Wednesday evening, warning that “renewed conflict is in no one’s interest.”

“We call on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any action that could undermine regional peace and stability,” the ministry said. “There is no alternative to continued dialogue, communication and diplomacy to achieve peace in the region. We call on all parties to fulfill their commitments under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.”

Earlier, an Iranian source claimed that Tehran had adopted a new strategy following the strikes.

“After every attack, Hormuz will be completely closed,” the source told Iran’s Press TV. “We will strike at least twice as many enemy targets as the number of targets hit.”

The source added that Iran would not allow the establishment of new routes outside its arrangements under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.

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“Every threat will receive a strong response,” the source said. “Iran makes no distinction between the United States and its regional partners.”

Trump’s threats, the source said, “will gain him nothing, but he will certainly lose the strait and the talks on the final agreement.”

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that Araghchi spoke by phone with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The two discussed regional developments and the latest events in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the report, both sides stressed “the importance of using diplomatic channels to advance regional issues and prevent further escalation.”

The Iranian military said Wednesday evening that eight of its air force and navy personnel were killed in U.S. strikes in Bandar Abbas and Bushehr.

“The army emphasizes that it will resist the enemy until its last breath and announces that it will avenge their blood,” the statement said.

Overnight, the U.S. military struck more than 80 targets across Iran, including air defense systems, radar sites, command-and-control networks and more than 60 vessels belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iran responded with strikes against targets in Bahrain and Kuwait, claiming it had hit “85 American military targets.”