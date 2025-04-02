Russian nun deported after blaming Israel for plotting October 7 massacre

Israel deported a Russian nun who made antisemitic accusations and denied Hamas responsibility for the October 7 massacre. The expulsion of Yulia Mativiva last month was carried out only after authorities were able to locate her and hold her in a facility pending her deportation.

The nun's visa was revoked last year after she said in an interview that Israel had plotted with Hamas to commit the October 7 massacre to protect Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from criminal prosecution. Matviva also claimed Netanyahu was planning to build the 3rd Jewish Temple in Jerusalem to replace the Al Aqsa mosque, Islam's third holiest site.

The Greek-Orthodox patriarchy that had employed the nun wanted nothing to do with her after her statements came to light and dismissed her after they were approached by the government authorities.

After an appeal to reverse her deportation in court was rejected, Matviva went into hiding in an agricultural community outside Jerusalem.

She was found and incarcerated and then attempted to obtain refugee status, claiming she would be in danger if she were to return to Russia. She also claimed religious persecution and a violation of international laws and practices. All her attempts were rejected. The court also ruled that she must cover all costs of her legal proceedings.