Hamas says reviewing ceasefire proposal aimed at ending war

In its first official response following U.S. President Donald Trump's overnight post, Hamas said it is reviewing the latest deal proposal and emphasized that its objective is to reach an agreement that guarantees an end to the war.
"The mediators are making intensive efforts to bridge the gaps between the sides and reach a framework agreement that would allow for a serious round of negotiations," Hamas said in a statement. "We are approaching the matter with great responsibility and are holding national consultations to discuss the proposal conveyed by the mediators, with the aim of reaching an agreement that ensures an end to the aggression, a withdrawal of forces, and emergency humanitarian aid for our people in the Gaza Strip."
According to the Saudi daily Asharq Al-Awsat, Hamas has passed the proposal along to other Palestinian factions in an attempt to form a national consensus. The report noted that Hamas sees ambiguous language in the proposal regarding Israel’s commitment to withdraw from the Gaza Strip, rebuild infrastructure, and uphold the humanitarian clauses. The paper said Israel has so far committed only to increasing the number of aid trucks entering the territory.
Some sources assessed that there is a willingness to move forward with the proposal, but only with amendments. In any case, the central issues are no longer the number of hostages or the sequencing of stages, but rather the conditions for a permanent arrangement, ending the war.
Sources in Hamas estimated that if the proposal is amended in line with their demands a deal could be reached within one to two weeks.
Overnight, Trump announced that Israel has agreed to the "necessary conditions" for a cease-fire in Gaza lasting 60 days. He wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, that during those 60 days, “we will work with all parties to end the war.”