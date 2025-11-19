Report: how the Muslim Brotherhood seeks to undermine Western democracies

The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) published on Wednesday a comprehensive report exposing what it calls the Muslim Brotherhood’s “100-year plan” to conquer the West, with an alarming status update on the situation today, 50 years in.

The report, titled “ The Muslim Brotherhood’s Strategic Entryism into Western Society: A Systematic Analysis ,” was presented at an ISGAP-organized event in Washington attended by members of Congress, senior diplomats, policy experts and leading scholars. It is the first extensive mid-term assessment of the Brotherhood’s century-long strategy, outlining its ideological, institutional and financial penetration into North America.

2 View gallery A Muslim Brotherhood demonstration in Jordan ( Photo: AFP )

The 200-page report provides a detailed review of the five decades in which the movement has worked to embed itself in Western institutions while maintaining ideological opposition to democracy and pluralism. Drawing on verified internal documents, network mapping and an extensive case-history analysis, the research exposes a coordinated, multi-generational project aimed at shaping policy, education and civil society from within.

A “civilizational jihad” strategy

The report’s findings describe how organizations linked to the Muslim Brotherhood have gained access to government institutions, advised on civil-rights policy, influenced the education system and built influential media and digital networks. It reveals the Brotherhood’s “civilizational jihad” strategy, a long-term campaign designed to destabilize Western democracies by exploiting freedoms of religion and expression and forming tactical alliances with progressive groups and minority communities.

The study also outlines the direct continuity between the Brotherhood’s infrastructure and designated terrorist organizations, including Hamas, and presents verified internal documents such as “The Muslim Brotherhood Project: Towards a Worldwide Strategy for Islamic Policy” (1982) and “An Explanatory Memorandum on the General Strategic Goal for the Brotherhood in North America” (1991), which set out the movement’s “100-year plan” for the West.

2 View gallery ( Photo: AFP )

The report calls on the United States government to formally designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, describing this as a foundational step in countering its ideological and institutional influence. ISGAP hopes such a designation would provide the legal and strategic framework needed to curb the reach of Brotherhood-linked networks, prevent the exploitation of civil rights protections and safeguard democratic institutions from ideological takeover.

ISGAP’s analysis states that the Muslim Brotherhood meets the criteria required for designation as a foreign terrorist organization, due to the movement’s long-standing ideological and financial ties to Hamas and other terrorist groups. The report presents documented links between Brotherhood-affiliated charities and the financing of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, along with connections to networks associated with al-Qaeda in North Africa and the Gulf.