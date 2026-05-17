Deported Gaza flotilla activists return aboard new Turkish convoy

Israel is preparing to intercept the global "Sumud" flotilla, which set sail last Thursday from the Turkish coastal city of Marmaris en route to Gaza. According to assessments, the convoy, organized by the IHH terror organization, which was behind the 2010 Mavi Marmara flotilla, is expected to arrive in the area within two to three days.
"Our assessment is that this time they will be more violent than usual," an Israeli official said. "We will take control of the vessels and transfer those onboard to a floating detention facility. We expect resistance to arrest and possibly the use of blunt weapons."
Israel has so far worked through diplomatic channels in an effort to prevent the Turkish flotilla from departing, but without success. As first reported by ynet, the United States also asked Turkey to stop the flotilla from setting sail, but to no avail.
A political source said: "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a preliminary security consultation today regarding the Turkish flotilla carrying Hamas supporters that is intended to breach the naval blockade on Gaza and is expected to reach Israel's coast within 48 hours. Tomorrow, the prime minister will hold an operational meeting on the issue with the security establishment."
Israel is preparing for the arrival of about 50 vessels. According to Israeli assessments, among the activists onboard are Palestinian Spainish resident Saif Abu Keshek and Brazilian citizen Thiago Avila, who were arrested late last month and brought to Israel for Shin Bet questioning after the navy intercepted the "Spring 2026" flotilla that sailed from Spain and was also headed for Gaza.
After being deported, the two flew directly to Turkey and boarded vessels in the new flotilla. "This time we will not release them so quickly," an Israeli official said.
Immediately after being brought to Israel, Abu Keshek and Avila launched a hunger strike in protest of their detention. They denied the allegations against them, and the Adalah legal rights group, which represented them, said the two were subjected to psychological abuse and were not receiving proper treatment. Israeli authorities rejected the claims and accused the two, among other things, of membership in a terror organization, aiding the enemy during wartime and contact with terror operatives.
Avila and Abu Keshek were detained during the previous flotilla near Crete. Following their deportation, the Foreign Ministry said: "After the completion of their interrogation, the two professional provocateurs from the provocateurs' flotilla were deported from Israel today. Israel will not allow any violation of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza."