Family releases footage of captive soldier Matan Angrest, urges government to finalize hostage deal

The parents of Matan Angrest, an Israeli soldier who was abducted wounded and unconscious from his tank at the Nahal Oz military base on October 7, released the first footage of him in captivity on Monday evening.
"We demand that the Israeli government implement all stages of the hostage deal before moving on to the next phase of the war," his mother, Anat, said.
She stressed the urgency of securing his release, stating, "Matan is in mortal danger. All the hostages must be brought home before more soldiers are sent to battle and don’t return."
According to the family, Angrest, who was taken while critically wounded, is enduring severe mistreatment in captivity, including torture during interrogations and is being held under "inhumane conditions."
The family also said that Angrest was excluded from the recent humanitarian release "solely because he is an Israeli soldier."
Less than a month ago, Angrest’s father, Hagai, said the family received confirmation that he was alive through freed hostages. The accounts, which surfaced six months after Angrest appeared in a propaganda video from Gaza, indicated that he remains severely injured and is being held in harsh conditions.
"We heard from released hostages that our beloved son Matan is alive. It was incredibly emotional for us," his father said. "The time has come to bring him back, along with all the others. We expect Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to advance the second phase of the deal immediately. We all saw the horrific images—scenes of a Holocaust in 2025, here in Israel. Bring Matan and the rest of the hostages home now. Their situation is dire, and it is time to bring them back."