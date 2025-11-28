Israeli suspects confess in Germany in Christina Block child abduction case

Block’s trial has been underway in court for several months. She is accused of plotting to kidnap two of her children, Klara, 13, and Theodor, 10, who were staying in Denmark with her ex-husband on New Year’s Eve 2024. The case has received extensive media attention, in part because of the defendant’s identity and the other suspects involved.

The arrival of Yitzhak and Said, whose family names have not been published in the German media, was arranged after talks Yaslovitzh held with prosecutors. Earlier, the judge agreed to cancel the international arrest warrants that have been pending against them for nearly two years, on condition they testify. Yitzhak appeared at a police station Thursday and gave testimony. Said, whom investigators say drove one of the getaway vehicles, is expected to testify Friday.

