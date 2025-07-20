Paratroopers complete Khan Younis tour, transition to West Bank operations

The Israeli military announced Sunday that troops from the Paratroopers Brigade have completed their latest mission in the Khan Younis area of the southern Gaza Strip and will soon transfer to operations in the West Bank.
Operating under the command of the IDF’s 36th Division, the brigade engaged in close-quarters combat and coordinated strikes with the Israeli Air Force, killing several terrorists and dismantling terrorist infrastructure, according to a military statement.
The IDF said troops destroyed military compounds, weapons stockpiles, explosives and underground tunnels used by terrorist groups. Combat engineers from the Yahalom Unit assisted in uncovering and neutralizing several of the tunnel routes.
In one of the operations, soldiers spotted a group of Hamas fighters approaching and opened fire, killing them before they could reach the Israeli position, the statement said.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The Paratroopers Brigade is now slated to begin a new mission in the West Bank.
The IDF emphasized that operations are ongoing throughout the southern Gaza Strip under the Southern Command, with the stated goal of protecting Israeli citizens, particularly those living near the border with Gaza.