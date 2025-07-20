Despite reported progress in Gaza ceasefire talks, Israel holds off on sending senior delegation

Israel is holding off on sending a senior delegation to Doha despite growing optimism over a potential ceasefire and hostage release agreement with Hamas, officials said Sunday.

Sources familiar with the negotiations said the option of dispatching Israeli envoys to Qatar is “completely off the table” for now, and no date has been set for reaching a deal. The statement came amid reports of narrowing gaps between the sides . Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, is also not expected to travel to Doha at this stage. “That’s the most important indication,” one source said.

U.S. special envoy Adam Boehler , who has been involved in the talks, told CNN that Israel had shown significant flexibility and that it is now up to Hamas to act. He described the current offer — which includes a multi-phase ceasefire and hostage release — as the best Hamas is likely to receive.

“Israel wants this. I know them. Hamas is very rigid,” Boehler said. “They’ve been offered many proposals they should have taken. It’s time they release the hostages.” He said Israel had submitted new territorial maps and was actively working to retrieve the remains of two American citizens believed to be held in Gaza. “This is the best offer Hamas will get. My recommendation: take the deal.”

Boehler said he is more optimistic than he was in previous weeks, citing Israel’s recent military success in Iran as a turning point. “Let’s get some people home and move to end this conflict,” he said. “If Hamas doesn’t act, Israel will have to take military action.”

Meanwhile in Gaza, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir toured frontline units and praised their battlefield achievements as a driving force behind diplomatic progress. “Your achievements on the ground are advancing the defeat of Hamas and generating the potential for a hostage deal,” he told commanders. “Unfortunately, battle brings losses. Our soldiers fell in the sacred mission of defending the communities nearby. That can’t be done by defense alone — we defend through offense. That’s a key lesson from October 7.”

“If we reach a deal to return the hostages in the coming days, it will be a tremendous achievement — one that belongs to you,” Zamir said.

A Palestinian official involved in the talks said most points of disagreement have now been resolved, including key issues around the Israeli withdrawal map. “We’re down to differences of just a few kilometers along the eastern buffer zone near Israeli border communities. That no longer poses a major obstacle,” the official said. He added that American pressure was also helping finalize terms on humanitarian aid. The two sides have agreed to a prisoner exchange formula: 50 Palestinian prisoners for each Israeli hostage. “The deal is ready — just waiting for an announcement,” he said.

On Saturday, Trump said from the White House that 10 more hostages would be released “very soon.” “We’ve gotten most of the hostages back. We’ll have another 10 very soon and we hope to finish this quickly,” he said.

An Israeli cabinet official confirmed the claim and said the president’s involvement reflects the seriousness of the negotiations. “Trump’s statements aren’t made in a vacuum. His man is on the negotiations,” the source said. Still, the official warned that Hamas is deliberately slowing the process. “They’re testing our patience.”

Despite that, there is growing consensus within Israel’s leadership that a deal is within reach. “If there’s a will to finish — it can be done,” the official said.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani is said to be playing a central role in the mediation efforts. He returned to Doha after attending a private dinner with Trump in Washington last week. “Trump’s optimism came from that meeting,” one Israeli source said. While warning that Hamas is prolonging the suffering of Israeli families, the source added that recent pressure from Qatar appears to be prompting movement. “There are now more positive signs. A deal could be reached within two weeks.”

The proposed framework calls for a 60-day ceasefire during which 10 living hostages would be released in phases — eight on the first day and two more on day 50 — along with the return of 18 bodies in three stages. Talks would continue during the truce for a permanent end to the war and the release of all remaining hostages. Hamas is demanding guarantees that the ceasefire be extended beyond 60 days if no final deal is reached. The nature of those guarantees is still being negotiated.

The main sticking point in recent weeks — Israel’s military presence in parts of Gaza — appears to have eased after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to withdraw from the so-called Morag corridor, which cuts off Rafah from Khan Younis. While some Israeli defense officials expressed concerns, the military has said it will implement any political decision.