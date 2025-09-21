Gaza flotilla drama: Spokesman quits, Greta switches boats after fire, activists drop out

The main group of boats sailing in a pro-Palestinian flotilla to Gaza passed Malta in recent days and is continuing east, organizers said. But nearly a month after setting out from Barcelona, the voyage is facing internal strains, with its spokesman stepping down and several activists quitting.
Participants said some members abandoned the mission, citing the mental and physical toll of prolonged delays and close quarters. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also left the vessel Family and joined another boat, Alma. Organizers had earlier claimed the Alma was set on fire following a drone strike.
The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs launched a website ahead of the flotilla’s arrival, accusing its leaders of ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. The site describes the campaign, called the Global Sumud Flotilla, as an “anti-Israel initiative with terrorist roots” and features a chart of alleged connections between flotilla organizers and terrorists.
Among those named are Marouane Ben Guattaya, an Algerian pro-Palestinian activist photographed meeting Hamas official Youssef Hamdan, and Wael Nawar, a member of the flotilla’s steering committee who has met with representatives of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. According to the ministry, Nawar also attended the February funeral of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
Flotilla organizers said the Alma was twice attacked by drones while docked in Tunisia. Reuters reported that a fire broke out on the vessel, with video circulating online. Tunisia’s national guard later dismissed the claims of an attack, suggesting a discarded cigarette may have caused the blaze.
Thunberg posted a video after the incident, saying she was in a Tunisian port “after our boat carrying humanitarian aid was bombed.” Organizers maintained the vessel was damaged by fire on deck.
The flotilla is called Sumud, an Arabic word meaning “steadfastness.” The term has long been associated with the Palestinian struggle, signifying resistance and refusal to yield to Israel.