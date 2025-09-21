Gaza flotilla drama: Spokesman quits, Greta switches boats after fire, activists drop out

Diaspora Affairs Ministry launched a website alleging flotilla leaders have ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, while activists say internal tensions and long delays are straining the month-long voyage from Barcelona

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
The main group of boats sailing in a pro-Palestinian flotilla to Gaza passed Malta in recent days and is continuing east, organizers said. But nearly a month after setting out from Barcelona, the voyage is facing internal strains, with its spokesman stepping down and several activists quitting.
Participants said some members abandoned the mission, citing the mental and physical toll of prolonged delays and close quarters. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also left the vessel Family and joined another boat, Alma. Organizers had earlier claimed the Alma was set on fire following a drone strike.
The fire on one of the boats
The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs launched a website ahead of the flotilla’s arrival, accusing its leaders of ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. The site describes the campaign, called the Global Sumud Flotilla, as an “anti-Israel initiative with terrorist roots” and features a chart of alleged connections between flotilla organizers and terrorists.
Among those named are Marouane Ben Guattaya, an Algerian pro-Palestinian activist photographed meeting Hamas official Youssef Hamdan, and Wael Nawar, a member of the flotilla’s steering committee who has met with representatives of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. According to the ministry, Nawar also attended the February funeral of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
Flotilla organizers said the Alma was twice attacked by drones while docked in Tunisia. Reuters reported that a fire broke out on the vessel, with video circulating online. Tunisia’s national guard later dismissed the claims of an attack, suggesting a discarded cigarette may have caused the blaze.
1 View gallery
סיקור של המשט באתר של משרד התפוצותסיקור של המשט באתר של משרד התפוצות
(Photo: Ministry of Diaspora Affairs)
Thunberg posted a video after the incident, saying she was in a Tunisian port “after our boat carrying humanitarian aid was bombed.” Organizers maintained the vessel was damaged by fire on deck.
The flotilla is called Sumud, an Arabic word meaning “steadfastness.” The term has long been associated with the Palestinian struggle, signifying resistance and refusal to yield to Israel.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""