Greta Thunberg claims Gaza flotilla boat was 'bombed' near Tunisia

Footage shows the moment the Sumud Flotilla was bombed by a drone in Tunisia's coast. The "Family Boat," carrying steering committee members under the Portuguese flag, was struck by a suspected drone.

Thunberg added: “The boat was part of a humanitarian mission, one of several vessels on their way to Gaza to break the illegal blockade. My friends and I were not on the boat when it was bombed, but others were. It was bombed in Tunisian territory. This is yet another attack aimed at preventing us from reaching Gaza, breaking the siege and silencing those who stand in solidarity with Palestine. We must make sure the eyes of the world remain on Gaza. This will not stop our struggle.”