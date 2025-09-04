Hamas’ network in Turkey under spotlight following foiled Ben-Gvir plot

Israel’s recent arrest of a Hamas cell planning to target National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has renewed scrutiny of the terrorist group’s operations in Turkey, where senior figures are allowed limited political activity under close oversight.
A Hamas source described the group’s presence in Turkey as carefully regulated. “Any violation could lead to immediate expulsion,” the source told Ynet, emphasizing that leaders are barred from establishing formal political or military headquarters and may not remain longer than three consecutive months.
Turkey is one of the few Muslim nations to maintain open ties with Hamas, hosting senior officials and providing a relatively safe hub for international outreach and diplomatic coordination. Senior figures including Khaled Mashaal and Khalil al-Hayya have repeatedly met with Turkish officials, and in April 2024 Mashaal met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Hamas has sought Ankara’s involvement as a mediator in ceasefire and hostage negotiations, asking Erdogan to relay proposals to the United States. The group praised Turkey’s role as a bridge to Washington while criticizing Israel for rejecting its initiatives.
During the Gaza war, Turkey took public measures in support of Palestinians and Hamas, cutting trade ties with Israel, closing territorial waters to Israeli vessels, and barring Israeli flights from its airspace. Hamas described Ankara’s actions as “brave positions” sending a clear message on halting the fighting and easing restrictions on Gaza residents.
At the same time, Hamas maintains clandestine operations in Istanbul, including a reported secret cyber and intelligence unit that Western intelligence sources say targets rival groups in the Arab world, the Palestinian Authority, and Saudi and Emirati embassies, while monitoring suspected disloyal Hamas members.
Israel has made clear it will not normalize relations with Turkey until Hamas’ military activities in Istanbul cease. Some 40 operatives exiled under the 2011 Gilad Shalit deal remain active in Turkey, many of whom have since received Turkish citizenship, reinforcing the group’s long-term presence.