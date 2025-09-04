Hamas’ network in Turkey under spotlight following foiled Ben-Gvir plot

A Hamas source described the group’s presence in Turkey as carefully regulated. “Any violation could lead to immediate expulsion,” the source told Ynet, emphasizing that leaders are barred from establishing formal political or military headquarters and

A Hamas source described the group’s presence in Turkey as carefully regulated. “Any violation could lead to immediate expulsion,” the source told Ynet, emphasizing that leaders are barred from establishing formal political or military headquarters and

, hosting senior officials and providing a relatively safe hub for international outreach and diplomatic coordination. Senior figures including Khaled Mashaal and Khalil al-Hayya have repeatedly met with Turkish officials, and in April 2024 Mashaal met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

, hosting senior officials and providing a relatively safe hub for international outreach and diplomatic coordination. Senior figures including Khaled Mashaal and Khalil al-Hayya have repeatedly met with Turkish officials, and in April 2024 Mashaal met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey is one of the few Muslim nations to maintain open ties with Hamas

Turkey is one of the few Muslim nations to maintain open ties with Hamas

Hamas has sought Ankara’s involvement as a mediator in ceasefire and hostage negotiations, asking Erdogan to relay proposals to the United States. The group praised Turkey’s role as a bridge to Washington while criticizing Israel for rejecting its initiatives.

Hamas has sought Ankara’s involvement as a mediator in ceasefire and hostage negotiations, asking Erdogan to relay proposals to the United States. The group praised Turkey’s role as a bridge to Washington while criticizing Israel for rejecting its initiatives.

Hamas has sought Ankara’s involvement as a mediator in ceasefire and hostage negotiations, asking Erdogan to relay proposals to the United States. The group praised Turkey’s role as a bridge to Washington while criticizing Israel for rejecting its initiatives.