'Largest logistics operation in history': Israel receives US military equipment delivery frozen under Biden

Signed off by Trump shortly after taking office, major US shipment of military gear—including dozens of D9 bulldozers—lands in Israel; over 100,000 tons delivered since war via 870 flights, 144 sea shipments

Elisha Ben Kimon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
military aid
Biden Administration
Defense Ministry
D9
The Defense Ministry reported that a massive shipment of military engineering equipment arrived on Wednesday from the United States — including dozens of D9 bulldozers and additional gear — which had been frozen under the administration of former U.S. president Joe Biden.
The shipment was received at Haifa Port, and the equipment was loaded onto dozens of transport trucks operated by the IDF’s Emun Transport Unit and the Technology and Logistics Directorate, which then transferred them for armor installation. The decision to lift the freeze was made at the end of January, just days after Donald Trump entered the White House.
3 View gallery
משלוח דחפורי ה-D9 מארצות הברית, ששוחרר ע"י הממשל האמריקני, הגיע לישראלמשלוח דחפורי ה-D9 מארצות הברית, ששוחרר ע"י הממשל האמריקני, הגיע לישראל
A shipment of D9 bulldozers from the United States, released by the American government, has arrived in Israel
(Photo: The Defense Ministry)
The transfer operation was led by the Defense Ministry’s Director General and former IDF Deputy Chief of Staff, Major General (res.) Amir Baram, who traveled to Haifa Port for the unloading.
“The shipment of D9 bulldozers is part of a wide-ranging buildup effort of weaponry and equipment worth billions of shekels, which the U.S. administration released and the Defense Ministry procured and transported to Israel,” he said. “In recent weeks, we have received numerous cargo ships and aircraft. We must continue to strengthen force-building to support all the IDF’s needs in the current campaign and in preparing for the decade ahead.”
3 View gallery
משלוח דחפורי ה-D9 מארצות הברית, ששוחרר ע"י הממשל האמריקני, הגיע לישראלמשלוח דחפורי ה-D9 מארצות הברית, ששוחרר ע"י הממשל האמריקני, הגיע לישראל
Major General (res.) Amir Baram
(Photo: The Defense Ministry)
The Defense Ministry added that, so far, over 100,000 tons of military equipment have reached Israel via 870 flights and 144 sea shipments. “This is the largest air-and-sea logistics operation in the history of the State of Israel,” an official said.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The most recent transport operation, whose contents will serve the IDF’s ground forces, was carried out by the Defense Ministry’s procurement delegation in the U.S., the IDF Planning Directorate and the unit responsible for international security logistics within the Security Procurement Administration.
3 View gallery
משלוח דחפורי ה-D9 מארצות הברית, ששוחרר ע"י הממשל האמריקני, הגיע לישראלמשלוח דחפורי ה-D9 מארצות הברית, ששוחרר ע"י הממשל האמריקני, הגיע לישראל
Unloading D9 bulldozers at Haifa port
(Photo: The Defense Ministry)
In November, toward the end of Biden’s term, security officials confirmed to Ynet that the U.S. administration had frozen a shipment of 134 Caterpillar D9 bulldozers, amid growing protests in the U.S.—both among the public and within leadership—over their use in demolishing homes in the Gaza Strip.
The bulldozers gained notoriety during the war, mainly due to their use in flattening buildings in Gaza. This spurred significant domestic criticism in the U.S., protest demonstrations and intense pressure on the Biden administration. The impact was felt as early as last year, when a Ynet review found that dozens of existing D9s required maintenance. The shipment freeze was also imposed around the time the IDF launched its operation in southern Lebanon, which again highlighted the need for engineering equipment.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""