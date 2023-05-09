Who were the PIJ commanders targeted by Israel

IDF officially launched OperationShield and Arrow , with the targeted killing of three high-ranking Islamic Jihad commanders in Gaza.

Khalil al-Bahtini, who oversaw rocket launches to small Israeli communities surrounding the strip in the past month, Tareq Izzeldeen, the group's intermediary between its Gaza and West Bank members and Jihad Ghannam, the secretary of the Islamic Jihad's military council - were all killed. Reports suggest their family members were not spared.

2 View gallery al-Bahtini, Izzerdeen and Ghannam all killed by IDF

According to IDF estimations, al-Bahtini oversaw multiple terrorist attacks originating from the northern edge of Gaza and helped plan targeted attacks against Israeli civilians deep in Israeli territory.

The 44-year-old militant began his Jihadi activities in the late 90s and was involved in countless attacks against Israel over the years, including suicide attacks, roadside bombings and rocket launches. He also coordinated terrorist attacks in the West Bank.

After Tayseer al-Jabari, a former senior PIJ commander, was killed by Israeli forces in 2022, al-Bahtini took over his role. He was a member of the PIJ's military council and was considered in charge of the terror faction's operations.

Tareq Izzerdeen was in charge of planning and carrying out PIJ operations in the West Bank from Gaza. The reason his termination is widely considered a milestone is that up until now, those who planned West Bank operations from Gaza had not been targeted.

The 49-year-old had recently been climbing up the ranks of the PIJ and helped foster closer relations between Gaza militants and their West Bank counterparts. He helped coordinate the transfer of funds, incitement against Israelis, and planning of terrorist attacks coming out of Gaza.

2 View gallery Ghannam's Gaza residence after IDF attacks

He had previously been imprisoned in Israel with a life sentence but was released as part of the agreement for the return of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, held by Hamas for five years after his capture, and freed in 2011.

The third militant terminated was Jihad Ghannam, PIJ military council secretary in Gaza. The 62-year-old was considered a veteran of the organization and filled multiple key positions, such as the head of the PIJ's southern quadrant.

In his most recent post, he helped coordinate and transfer funds, as well as munitions, between PIJ and Hamas and helped plan and execute countless terrorist attacks in the West Bank as well as overseas.

The beginning of 'Shield and Arrow' ( Footage: Reuters )

IDF estimate that he took a senior role in the planning of the attack carried out in May of 2004, when Tali Hatuel and her four daughters were brutally murdered after being shot near the Israeli kibbutz of Kissufim, just bordering the Gaza strip.