Hamas cell arrested for planning to plant roadside bombs and fire at Israeli communities

An Israeli citizen and three Palestinians have been arrested for allegedly forming a terrorist cell under the direction of Hamas operatives abroad. The group reportedly acquired weapons and planned attacks targeting Israeli civilians and soldiers, including planting explosives on Route 66 in northern Israel.​

The arrests followed a joint investigation by the Shin Bet security service and the Judea and Samaria District Police's counterterrorism unit.

2 View gallery A Hamas terrorist cell that planned to carry out an attack in Israel was arrested by police and Shin Bet forces

On February 8, a Palestinian resident of Ya'bad was detained on charges of transferring terrorist funds, possessing and trafficking weapons, and involvement with a terrorist organization. During interrogation, he admitted to contacts with Hamas operatives in Turkey, recruiting additional members—including an Israeli citizen from Muqeible in the Jezreel Valley—and establishing a cell to carry out attacks against Israel.​

According to the indictment, the cell purchased M16 rifles and ammunition, each transaction costing between 70,000 shekels to 80,000 shekels (approximately $19,000 to $22,000). The weapons were reportedly sourced from the Jenin area. The cell planned shooting attacks on security forces near communities in the Ta'anakh region in the southern Jezreel Valley and intended to fire upon Israeli buses traveling through Barta'a in the northern West Bank. They conducted surveillance to identify vulnerabilities in bus routes.​

2 View gallery Hamas cell weapon

Additionally, the cell planned to place explosive devices on Route 66 near Ya'bad. Members met at one member's residence to assemble explosives using gas canisters, testing one device in the yard. They also plotted attacks on military checkpoints and acquired various weapons, conducting shooting practice. The group explored using drones for attacks, conducting test flights for this purpose.​

During the arrests, authorities seized Carlo-style submachine guns, three M16 rifles, and 120,000 shekels (about $33,000) intended to fund terrorist activities. The suspects have been indicted on serious charges, including undermining regional security, weapons offenses, and conspiracy to commit a crime.​