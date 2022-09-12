U.S. toughened stance on dishonest Iran thanks to Israeli evidence, official says

Israel provided evidence Iran has not been forthright about its nuclear program which has led the United States to toughen its stance in negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, a senior Israeli official said Monday.
According to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, an agreement seemed unlikely to materialize. This comes one day after a senior Israeli source said that Washington was unlikely to sign a new deal with Iran at least until after the U.S. midterm elections in November.
"The U.S. should present a credible military threat and then put an offer on the table for a new nuclear agreement - without sunset clauses," the official said.
"The negotiations with Iran are already out of the hands of [U.S. Special Representative for Iran] Robert Malley's camp who push for a return to the agreement."
He also added that National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata and Mossad Director David Barnea's recent trips to Washington "were critical to the process, as they presented new, solid and credible intelligence."
“There are no talks right now with Iran. There is no one in Vienna. There will be a moment when the schedule requires us to say it's over."
The official also stated that "Israel has a military option at all times. We will do what needs to be done when the time comes, and we won't have to ask anyone's permission nor notify anyone."
"We do want to push [world powers] back to the strategic dialog about the next option. We need a better agreement. If there is a credible military threat, it will bring Iran back to the negotiating table as it has in the past."