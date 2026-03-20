US issues 30-day waiver on Iranian oil sales to ease supply

The Trump administration on Friday issued a 30-day sanctions waiver for the purchase of Iranian oil at sea to ease energy supply pressures since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.
This marks the third time in about two weeks that the United States has temporarily waived sanctions. Washington had previously eased sanctions on Russian oil and on Friday issued a general license allowing the sale of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products loaded on vessels from March 20 to April 19, according to the Treasury Department.
“By temporarily unlocking this existing supply for the world, the United States will quickly bring approximately 140 million barrels of oil to global markets, expanding worldwide energy availability and helping relieve temporary supply pressures caused by Iran,” Bessent said in a statement on X.
“In essence, we will be using Iranian barrels against Tehran to keep prices down as we continue Operation Epic Fury,” he added.