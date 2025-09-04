Police move to bar Yoav (Poli) Mordechai from hostages directorate amid Qatargate probe

Israel Police on Thursday requested that Maj. Gen. (res.) Yoav “Poli” Mordechai, a suspect in the Qatargate affair, be barred for 30 days from the Hostages and Missing Persons Directorate where he serves, as well as from its head, Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon, former Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and the service’s deputy head.