Missile from Yemen intercepted, no casualties reported

The Israeli Air Force intercepted a missile from Yemen on Wednesday morning that triggered air raid sirens across central Israel, including the Sharon region, Gush Dan and the Jerusalem area. The launch came six days after the Israeli strike in Sanaa that killed Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and several government ministers.
In recent days, the Houthis have attempted multiple missile and drone attacks on Israel, but none have reached their targets. Some were intercepted by Israel’s air defense systems, while others fell short.
Yesterday, the London-based Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported “confusion and panic” among the Houthis following the Israeli strike. According to the report, senior Houthi political and military officials fled the capital, Sanaa, relocating to fortified hideouts in other areas under their control.
First published: 09:34, 09.03.25