Houthis in Yemen hold mass funeral for slain leaders, warn 'Netanyahu’s house is not safe'

A mass funeral was held Monday in Sanna for Houthi Prime Minister Ahmad al-Rahawi and several ministers killed in an Israeli strike on the city Thursday. While the Houthis have not released an official death toll from the attack, at least 11 coffins were seen lined up side by side at the funeral.
Crowds gathered at Al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa repeatedly shouted “Death to Israel!” during the ceremony. The square is the site of weekly Houthi demonstrations against Israel, linked to the ongoing Gaza war. In response to the conflict, the Houthis have launched repeated missile and drone attacks on Israel and attempted to impose a maritime blockade by targeting ships in the Red Sea.
New Houthi Prime Minister Mohammed Miftah said overnight ahead of the funerals: “We convey our condolences to our people for the loss of the ministers. Throughout the past year, government ministers worked tirelessly to restructure the country’s administrative and economic systems at the highest levels. The Israeli enemy thinks their crime will make us retreat from our position supporting Gaza. We will not retreat. We tell the enemy that humiliation is out of the question, and we are ready to sacrifice and fulfill our duty. To Gaza, we say—you are not alone.”
The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, affiliated with Hezbollah and the Iranian-backed Shia axis, reported Monday that “the Yemeni street” anticipates a broad response to the Israeli strike, potentially targeting “critical enemy sites” following the funerals.
Sources quoted in the report said planned Houthi operations would be “highly precise and painful,” and that “Israeli headquarters will not be far from the reach of Houthi forces’ fire.” According to the report, “Sanaa’s target bank may expand, and the offices and home of Netanyahu will not be safe.”
Israeli officials appear to be taking these threats seriously. A government meeting was held Sunday in a secure bunker.
On Monday, Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for an attack on what he called a “Zionist oil ship” in the northern Red Sea, asserting that a ballistic missile struck it. However, reports on Sunday indicated that the vessel, Israeli-owned but sailing under a Liberian flag, reported only a “water spray” nearby after the alleged strike. The crew is reported safe and the ship continued to its destination.