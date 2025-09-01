Houthis in Yemen hold mass funeral for slain leaders, warn 'Netanyahu’s house is not safe'

In Sanaa, mass funeral held for 11 Houthi officials. including the PM. killed by IDF; Houthis shouted 'Death to Israel!' and threatened revenge: 'This will not humiliate us. Gaza—you are not alone'

Lior Ben Ari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Benjamin Netanyahu
Yemen
Houthis
A mass funeral was held Monday in Sanna for Houthi Prime Minister Ahmad al-Rahawi and several ministers killed in an Israeli strike on the city Thursday. While the Houthis have not released an official death toll from the attack, at least 11 coffins were seen lined up side by side at the funeral.
Crowds gathered at Al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa repeatedly shouted “Death to Israel!” during the ceremony. The square is the site of weekly Houthi demonstrations against Israel, linked to the ongoing Gaza war. In response to the conflict, the Houthis have launched repeated missile and drone attacks on Israel and attempted to impose a maritime blockade by targeting ships in the Red Sea.
Mass funeral in Sanna for slain leaders
New Houthi Prime Minister Mohammed Miftah said overnight ahead of the funerals: “We convey our condolences to our people for the loss of the ministers. Throughout the past year, government ministers worked tirelessly to restructure the country’s administrative and economic systems at the highest levels. The Israeli enemy thinks their crime will make us retreat from our position supporting Gaza. We will not retreat. We tell the enemy that humiliation is out of the question, and we are ready to sacrifice and fulfill our duty. To Gaza, we say—you are not alone.”
4 View gallery
הלוויה צנעא תימן של בכירים שחוסלו בממשלה של ה חות'יםהלוויה צנעא תימן של בכירים שחוסלו בממשלה של ה חות'ים
Mass funeral in Sanna for slain officials
The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, affiliated with Hezbollah and the Iranian-backed Shia axis, reported Monday that “the Yemeni street” anticipates a broad response to the Israeli strike, potentially targeting “critical enemy sites” following the funerals.
4 View gallery
הכנות ל הלוויה ב צנעא תימן של בכירים ב ממשלת ה חות'ים שחוסלו על ידי ישראלהכנות ל הלוויה ב צנעא תימן של בכירים ב ממשלת ה חות'ים שחוסלו על ידי ישראל
(Photo: Reuters/ Khaled Abdullah)
Sources quoted in the report said planned Houthi operations would be “highly precise and painful,” and that “Israeli headquarters will not be far from the reach of Houthi forces’ fire.” According to the report, “Sanaa’s target bank may expand, and the offices and home of Netanyahu will not be safe.”
4 View gallery
הלוויה ב צנעא תימן של בכירים ב ממשלת ה חות'ים שחוסלו על ידי ישראלהלוויה ב צנעא תימן של בכירים ב ממשלת ה חות'ים שחוסלו על ידי ישראל
(Photo: Reuters/ Khaled Abdullah)
Israeli officials appear to be taking these threats seriously. A government meeting was held Sunday in a secure bunker.
4 View gallery
הלוויה ב צנעא תימן של בכירים ב ממשלת ה חות'ים שחוסלו על ידי ישראלהלוויה ב צנעא תימן של בכירים ב ממשלת ה חות'ים שחוסלו על ידי ישראל
The mass funeral in Yemen
(Photo: Reuters/ Khaled Abdullah)
On Monday, Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for an attack on what he called a “Zionist oil ship” in the northern Red Sea, asserting that a ballistic missile struck it. However, reports on Sunday indicated that the vessel, Israeli-owned but sailing under a Liberian flag, reported only a “water spray” nearby after the alleged strike. The crew is reported safe and the ship continued to its destination.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""