A 51-year-old Palestinian man from the West Bank city of al-Bireh has been charged with impersonating an Israeli intelligence officer and an Air Force pilot to gain the trust of a woman in northern Israel, then threatening and extorting her for money and valuables, prosecutors said Sunday.

According to an indictment filed at the Kiryat Shmona Magistrate’s Court, the suspect, identified as Badi Al’am, entered and remained in Israel without a permit from July last year until his arrest on March 17.

Palestinian posed as Mossad agent, pilot — extorted Golan woman: 'Sent nude video to husband' ( Photo: Israel Police )

Prosecutors said the suspect met the complainant, a resident of a community in the northern Golan Heights, on Instagram in October 2025. The two later met multiple times at guesthouses in northern Israel and were involved in an intimate relationship.

At the start of the relationship, the suspect allegedly presented himself under a false identity as “Fadi Tripi,” claiming he lived in Haifa and worked for the Mossad. He told the woman he was involved in security operations in enemy territory and sent photos and videos to support the false identity.

According to the indictment, he also created a video using artificial intelligence in which he posed as an Israeli Air Force pilot.

In early February, prosecutors said, the suspect secretly filmed the woman during sexual encounters and took additional images of her partially or fully unclothed without her knowledge or consent. He later sent her the footage and refused requests to delete it.

The indictment states that the suspect used the material to threaten the woman. In one message, he allegedly wrote: “If you don’t listen to me and obey me, I will kill you and turn myself in.”

Authorities said the threats escalated after the suspect suspected the woman of being involved with another man. He allegedly demanded she end that relationship, sending repeated messages, insults and threats to expose the affair to her family and husband.

After the couple separated in early March, the suspect allegedly contacted the woman’s husband and sent him the intimate videos and images.

Prosecutors said the suspect’s actions were intended to intimidate the woman and coerce her into complying with his demands, including providing money and jewelry worth tens of thousands of shekels.

He has been charged with extortion by threats, distribution of sexually explicit material, invasion of privacy and illegal entry and residence in Israel. Prosecutors have requested that he remain in custody until the end of legal proceedings.

Police said the suspect was arrested following an undercover investigation by officers in the Northern District.