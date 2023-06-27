Coalition pushes ahead in judicial legislation, MKs grounded during July

As the demonstrations against the judicial overhaul are stepping up, becoming more robust, multifaceted and organized, Netanyahu's government is pushing ahead with its plans to overhaul the judicial system. Coalition members have been instructed to cancel all travel plans between July 10 and 26 and be present for Knesset votes.

While the initial step of the government's proposed legislative blitz involves reducing the influence of the "Reasonability," in consideration by the supreme court, an amendment by Likud MK Avichai Buaron speaks of going further and effectively removing the authorities of the attorney general, making the position an advisory role only.

2 View gallery PM Netanyahu with coalition members ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Buaron's proposal states: "In a legal question arising before the government, a minister of state, or an administrative authority under their responsibility - the government or the minister concerned will decide how to act according to their discretion as long as a court has not ordered them to act otherwise. The government or minister will determine the position that will be presented on their behalf, or on behalf of an administrative authority under their responsibility, in any legal proceeding."

The Knesset's Constitutional Law Justice Committee, led by MK Simcha Rothman, met on Monday to discuss the proposed removal of the "Reasonability" standard which would prevent the courts from ruling against any decision by the government that does not directly violate the law and would immediately clear the path for the return to the government of trice convicted Shas leader Arye Deri

The coalition aims to bring the bills to a final vote before the end of the current session in late July. During the debate, Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon expressed his concern. "Reducing the Reasonability standard creates a black hole that undermines democracy. The coalition is granted a carte blanche to make arbitrary decisions on a whim," he said.

2 View gallery Aims to weaken the AG, MK Avichai Buaron ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )