IDF demolishes buildings in West Bank camp, Palestinians claim: 'Israel is taking revenge on us'

The IDF began demolishing buildings Wednesday in the Nur al-Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm, a planned move it announced about two and a half weeks ago. The governor of Tulkarm told Qatar-based Al-Araby TV that Israel is destroying the buildings as an act of “revenge” against Palestinians. “One hundred families have been made homeless after the IDF demolished their homes in the Nur al-Shams refugee camp. Israel is taking revenge on Palestinians by destroying their homes,” he said.
As reported earlier this month by ynet, the IDF intends to demolish about 30 additional buildings in the Tulkarm-area camp. These structures are in addition to 74 others the army has destroyed in Nur al-Shams in recent months. Demolition of buildings is a practice the IDF has employed in various operations in the West Bank, with increased frequency since the start of the war.
Central Command officials are aware of Palestinian criticism of the policy and say every demolition decision is legally vetted. According to the military, the demolitions are a clear operational necessity that expands the freedom of action for IDF forces and prevents harm to troops. Security officials say the density and construction within refugee camps provide infrastructure for terrorist activity inside the camps. Militants have exploited the fact that armored vehicles cannot enter narrow alleys, booby-trapping the access routes to those areas.
In addition, the dense conditions have turned the camps into de facto terror hubs, including “operational apartments” used as observation command centers, as well as safe houses where bomb-making laboratories have been established. The demolition of homes, which began in camps in northern Samaria, is increasing operational freedom for IDF forces in the West Bank. It is also intended to send a message of deterrence to other refugee camps and terror operatives.
Meanwhile, the Nur al-Shams Popular Services Committee also issued a response to Al-Araby, saying: “An unknown fate awaits the Palestinian families whose homes the IDF has demolished. More than 1,500 families have been left homeless due to Israeli demolition plans in recent times.”
After receiving advance notice from the IDF of the planned demolitions, Palestinians filed a petition with the court, which was unanimously rejected. The demolitions were delayed due to the court proceedings and weather conditions.
In a statement issued by the IDF spokesperson two weeks ago, the military said: “The camps in northern Samaria constitute centers of gravity for terrorist activity operating from within population centers. The IDF continues to shape the area in order to prevent the reestablishment of terrorist infrastructure in the camps, and in northern Samaria in particular. Even today, a year after the start of IDF activity in the camps, forces continue to locate ammunition, weapons and explosive devices used by terrorist organizations in the area, which endanger IDF troops and operational freedom.
“As part of IDF activity over the past month, additional new explosive devices were located in the camps. Accordingly, earlier this week, the Civil Administration informed several Nur al-Shams residents of the IDF’s intention to demolish buildings in the camp. Residents were given the opportunity to evacuate their belongings. As is customary, the decision to demolish the buildings was made after careful consideration, limiting the scope of demolition to the minimum required, and after alternative options were examined.”